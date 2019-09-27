2440 MINARD Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Enjoy your private, ocean view sanctuary. Feels like you are at a retreat yet still only 35 minutes from town. Special attention to detail integrates organic architecture with modern conveniences. The sumptuous redwood siding combines perfectly with designer stone floors, custom glass windows and doors, and a unique fireplace. Lavish kitchen with stone counters and top of the line appliances. High, vaulted ceilings with open, picture windows welcome an abundance of natural light. Indoor/outdoor living. Privacy abounds in the mostly flat, approx, one-acre, gated compound with ample, 6 car parking surrounded by a massive stone wall. Stroll through the grounds featuring mature fruit trees, a mixture of pine, redwood, oak, olive, bay, and eucalyptus. Gaze at huge ocean views while soaking in your hot tub as well as panoramic landmarks. A separate 400' studio w/washer/dryer, slate counter, and 2nd fridge. Perfect for entertaining. Can be rented furnished. Flexible terms.