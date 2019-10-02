All apartments in Topanga
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

21975 Canon Dr

21975 Canon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21975 Canon Drive, Topanga, CA 90290
Topanga Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
new construction
Panoramic view, New construction custom home with 4 Bedrooms and 4.5 Baths, Ceiling fans, Large Nice grassy Back yard with fruit trees, Kitchen with center island, Plenty of parking, Outdoor balconies, High ceiling, two Jacuzzi tubs, BBQ & gazebo areas, surrounded by Oak trees and landscaping, excellent schools, close to Gelson, Topanga State park, hiking trails, ride your bike, All New High end appliances!! Close to Calabasas, Westside, Woodland hills, Malibu, Santa Monica, & 101 Hollywood Frwy. furnished or unfurnished & OPTION - RENT TO OWN - CALL US TODAY!! Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21975 Canon Dr have any available units?
21975 Canon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 21975 Canon Dr have?
Some of 21975 Canon Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21975 Canon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21975 Canon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21975 Canon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 21975 Canon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 21975 Canon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 21975 Canon Dr offers parking.
Does 21975 Canon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21975 Canon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21975 Canon Dr have a pool?
No, 21975 Canon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 21975 Canon Dr have accessible units?
No, 21975 Canon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21975 Canon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 21975 Canon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21975 Canon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 21975 Canon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
