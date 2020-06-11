All apartments in Topanga
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

21717 Encina Road

21717 Encina Road · No Longer Available
Location

21717 Encina Road, Topanga, CA 90290

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Experience the enriching presence of this 2010 built Contemporary Craftsman located in Topanga's coveted Post Office Tract. Designed by Gepner & Associates, this exquisite main home with 3,231 sq. ft. offers 3 generous bedrooms including a private master sanctuary, downstairs den / optional 4th bedroom and a cozy upstairs loft. This engaging floor plan with hand hewn hickory floors, perfectly framed views out to lush surroundings offering an abundance of natural light, and gorgeous accents throughout create a charming yet stylish retreat. In the heart of the home is a sleek and expansive gourmet kitchen that opens to dining and family rooms and brick patio. With ample countertop space along with a large island, professional grade stainless appliances and shaker-style cabinetry, you will love to host guests here. There's also a large studio with approximately 500 sq. ft. set above the detached garage, adding flexibility of various uses to this already impressive home. Enjoy the cool ocean climate, and nearby State Park with miles of hiking trails. Say goodbye to everyday stresses of life and come get a sneak peek of what your new beginning feels like!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21717 Encina Road have any available units?
21717 Encina Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 21717 Encina Road have?
Some of 21717 Encina Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21717 Encina Road currently offering any rent specials?
21717 Encina Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21717 Encina Road pet-friendly?
No, 21717 Encina Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 21717 Encina Road offer parking?
Yes, 21717 Encina Road offers parking.
Does 21717 Encina Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21717 Encina Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21717 Encina Road have a pool?
No, 21717 Encina Road does not have a pool.
Does 21717 Encina Road have accessible units?
No, 21717 Encina Road does not have accessible units.
Does 21717 Encina Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21717 Encina Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 21717 Encina Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 21717 Encina Road does not have units with air conditioning.
