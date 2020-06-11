21717 Encina Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Experience the enriching presence of this 2010 built Contemporary Craftsman located in Topanga's coveted Post Office Tract. Designed by Gepner & Associates, this exquisite main home with 3,231 sq. ft. offers 3 generous bedrooms including a private master sanctuary, downstairs den / optional 4th bedroom and a cozy upstairs loft. This engaging floor plan with hand hewn hickory floors, perfectly framed views out to lush surroundings offering an abundance of natural light, and gorgeous accents throughout create a charming yet stylish retreat. In the heart of the home is a sleek and expansive gourmet kitchen that opens to dining and family rooms and brick patio. With ample countertop space along with a large island, professional grade stainless appliances and shaker-style cabinetry, you will love to host guests here. There's also a large studio with approximately 500 sq. ft. set above the detached garage, adding flexibility of various uses to this already impressive home. Enjoy the cool ocean climate, and nearby State Park with miles of hiking trails. Say goodbye to everyday stresses of life and come get a sneak peek of what your new beginning feels like!