All apartments in Topanga
Find more places like 21420 HILLSIDE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Topanga, CA
/
21420 HILLSIDE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21420 HILLSIDE Drive

21420 Hillside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Topanga
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21420 Hillside Drive, Topanga, CA 90290

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Enter through gates and follow the sweeping driveway to the romantic courtyard of this grand estate, situated in the prestigious Mesa enclave of Topanga. This custom residence and the surrounding seven acres are a retreat from the world, with utter peace, privacy and mesmerizing panoramic views at every turn. Sophisticated, warm and inviting, this four bedroom home is filled with sunlight from the numerous high windows and French doors on both levels that beckon you outside. The master bedroom feels graceful and dreamy with its own spacious patio. The great room is an entertainer's delight with a gorgeous cook's kitchen and an easy flow to a covered patio with outdoor kitchen and fire-pit. The backdrop to this elegant home is the natural beauty of the Santa Monica Mountains stretching out beyond the grounds and rolling gracefully down to the Pacific Ocean. There is also a separate guest quarters with its own patio, a large garage, plenty of parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21420 HILLSIDE Drive have any available units?
21420 HILLSIDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 21420 HILLSIDE Drive have?
Some of 21420 HILLSIDE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21420 HILLSIDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21420 HILLSIDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21420 HILLSIDE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21420 HILLSIDE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 21420 HILLSIDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21420 HILLSIDE Drive offers parking.
Does 21420 HILLSIDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21420 HILLSIDE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21420 HILLSIDE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21420 HILLSIDE Drive has a pool.
Does 21420 HILLSIDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 21420 HILLSIDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21420 HILLSIDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21420 HILLSIDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21420 HILLSIDE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21420 HILLSIDE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Topanga Apartments with BalconiesTopanga Apartments with Garages
Topanga Apartments with PoolsTopanga Furnished Apartments
Topanga Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CA
Los Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CAPort Hueneme, CASouth Whittier, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts