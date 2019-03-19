21420 HILLSIDE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Enter through gates and follow the sweeping driveway to the romantic courtyard of this grand estate, situated in the prestigious Mesa enclave of Topanga. This custom residence and the surrounding seven acres are a retreat from the world, with utter peace, privacy and mesmerizing panoramic views at every turn. Sophisticated, warm and inviting, this four bedroom home is filled with sunlight from the numerous high windows and French doors on both levels that beckon you outside. The master bedroom feels graceful and dreamy with its own spacious patio. The great room is an entertainer's delight with a gorgeous cook's kitchen and an easy flow to a covered patio with outdoor kitchen and fire-pit. The backdrop to this elegant home is the natural beauty of the Santa Monica Mountains stretching out beyond the grounds and rolling gracefully down to the Pacific Ocean. There is also a separate guest quarters with its own patio, a large garage, plenty of parking.