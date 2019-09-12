All apartments in Topanga
21074 WAVEVIEW Drive

21074 Waveview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21074 Waveview Drive, Topanga, CA 90290

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
hot tub
yoga
Eclectic 360 degree ocean, canyon and mountain views abound from this magical hilltop gem. Ideally located only minutes from the ocean and 11,000 acres of breathtaking State Park perfect for hiking, biking and running. Bountiful features include an expansive 9,200ft (apx) flat lot with 2BR+Loft + 2BA+DETACHED GUEST (could be 4BR, yoga, office, studio), and open floorplan that includes a lovely den that used to be another bedroom (and could be again). Rare offering includes a 2-car garage plus driveway and street parking, RV parking, large deck with hot tub, and expansive grounds with skate ramp, covered outside entertainment room , majestic oak, herb garden and orchard with citrus and avocado trees. Also boasts large master with romantic views, bathroom ensuite, enormous walk-in, and private balcony. Lovely kitchen, formal dining, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, ample storage, fireplace, home water filtration system, and solar power that handles most of the electrical and saves you ton

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21074 WAVEVIEW Drive have any available units?
21074 WAVEVIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 21074 WAVEVIEW Drive have?
Some of 21074 WAVEVIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21074 WAVEVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21074 WAVEVIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21074 WAVEVIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21074 WAVEVIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 21074 WAVEVIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21074 WAVEVIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 21074 WAVEVIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21074 WAVEVIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21074 WAVEVIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 21074 WAVEVIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21074 WAVEVIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 21074 WAVEVIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21074 WAVEVIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21074 WAVEVIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21074 WAVEVIEW Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21074 WAVEVIEW Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
