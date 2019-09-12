21074 WAVEVIEW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage hot tub yoga

Eclectic 360 degree ocean, canyon and mountain views abound from this magical hilltop gem. Ideally located only minutes from the ocean and 11,000 acres of breathtaking State Park perfect for hiking, biking and running. Bountiful features include an expansive 9,200ft (apx) flat lot with 2BR+Loft + 2BA+DETACHED GUEST (could be 4BR, yoga, office, studio), and open floorplan that includes a lovely den that used to be another bedroom (and could be again). Rare offering includes a 2-car garage plus driveway and street parking, RV parking, large deck with hot tub, and expansive grounds with skate ramp, covered outside entertainment room , majestic oak, herb garden and orchard with citrus and avocado trees. Also boasts large master with romantic views, bathroom ensuite, enormous walk-in, and private balcony. Lovely kitchen, formal dining, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, ample storage, fireplace, home water filtration system, and solar power that handles most of the electrical and saves you ton