2100 N TOPANGA CANYON

Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool fireplace bathtub

Views for days from this spacious Topanga mountaintop retreat. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath plus poolside tiny house. This house is perfectly suited for those seeking seclusion close to nature or for entertaining. Downstairs has a lofty beamed living and dining area with large wood burning fireplace and wood floors as well as 2 bedrooms and a charming bathroom with clawfoot tub. Upstairs, the spacious master suite overlooks the pool, gardens and mountains. Relax and unwind in your huge master soaking tub as you watch the red tailed hawks circle outside. An easy 12 minute drive from the beach as well as fast access to all the conveniences of the valley for shopping and restaurants as well as the nearby hiking trails and state parks. An Aquasana water filtration system delivers pure water for the whole house.