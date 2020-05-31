All apartments in Topanga
2100 N TOPANGA CANYON

2100 North Topanga Canyon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2100 North Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Topanga, CA 90290
Topanga Canyon

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Views for days from this spacious Topanga mountaintop retreat. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath plus poolside tiny house. This house is perfectly suited for those seeking seclusion close to nature or for entertaining. Downstairs has a lofty beamed living and dining area with large wood burning fireplace and wood floors as well as 2 bedrooms and a charming bathroom with clawfoot tub. Upstairs, the spacious master suite overlooks the pool, gardens and mountains. Relax and unwind in your huge master soaking tub as you watch the red tailed hawks circle outside. An easy 12 minute drive from the beach as well as fast access to all the conveniences of the valley for shopping and restaurants as well as the nearby hiking trails and state parks. An Aquasana water filtration system delivers pure water for the whole house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 N TOPANGA CANYON have any available units?
2100 N TOPANGA CANYON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 2100 N TOPANGA CANYON have?
Some of 2100 N TOPANGA CANYON's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 N TOPANGA CANYON currently offering any rent specials?
2100 N TOPANGA CANYON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 N TOPANGA CANYON pet-friendly?
No, 2100 N TOPANGA CANYON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 2100 N TOPANGA CANYON offer parking?
Yes, 2100 N TOPANGA CANYON offers parking.
Does 2100 N TOPANGA CANYON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 N TOPANGA CANYON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 N TOPANGA CANYON have a pool?
Yes, 2100 N TOPANGA CANYON has a pool.
Does 2100 N TOPANGA CANYON have accessible units?
No, 2100 N TOPANGA CANYON does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 N TOPANGA CANYON have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 N TOPANGA CANYON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2100 N TOPANGA CANYON have units with air conditioning?
No, 2100 N TOPANGA CANYON does not have units with air conditioning.

