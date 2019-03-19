All apartments in Topanga
Topanga, CA
20960 CHENEY DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20960 CHENEY DRIVE

20960 Cheney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20960 Cheney Drive, Topanga, CA 90290

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cheney apartment - Property Id: 96099

Small but lovely newly renovated studio apartment with kitchenette and large bathroom .About 350 square feet, but nicely appointed Outside area for table and chairs or ? Separate entrance,totally self contained a.nd private. Large bathroom with tub

Gated and private property. Charming Cape Cod

Laundry on site. Parking inside gated area. Just off the boulevard, so no twisty, mountain roads, makes for shorter commute time, but apartment is quiet! 10 minutes to PCH or 101.

Come see one of the lowest priced rentals in Topanga before it's gone. If you don't mind small, this is a great price for the Canyon. It is l-shaped and about the size of either a bedroom or hotel room with separate large bathroom. Lower, below house, but ground floor. La Your animal friends welcome.
$1725 (+ $100 per month for every person over one )

Available January 25

Call or text Piers at 310-871-7428/ email bathpiers@hotmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96099
Property Id 96099

(RLNE4647021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20960 CHENEY DRIVE have any available units?
20960 CHENEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 20960 CHENEY DRIVE have?
Some of 20960 CHENEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20960 CHENEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20960 CHENEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20960 CHENEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20960 CHENEY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 20960 CHENEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 20960 CHENEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 20960 CHENEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20960 CHENEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20960 CHENEY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 20960 CHENEY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 20960 CHENEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 20960 CHENEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 20960 CHENEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20960 CHENEY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20960 CHENEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20960 CHENEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
