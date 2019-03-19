20960 CHENEY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

cheney apartment - Property Id: 96099



Small but lovely newly renovated studio apartment with kitchenette and large bathroom .About 350 square feet, but nicely appointed Outside area for table and chairs or ? Separate entrance,totally self contained a.nd private. Large bathroom with tub



Gated and private property. Charming Cape Cod



Laundry on site. Parking inside gated area. Just off the boulevard, so no twisty, mountain roads, makes for shorter commute time, but apartment is quiet! 10 minutes to PCH or 101.



Come see one of the lowest priced rentals in Topanga before it's gone. If you don't mind small, this is a great price for the Canyon. It is l-shaped and about the size of either a bedroom or hotel room with separate large bathroom. Lower, below house, but ground floor. La Your animal friends welcome.

$1725 (+ $100 per month for every person over one )



Available January 25



Call or text Piers at 310-871-7428/ email bathpiers@hotmail.com



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96099

