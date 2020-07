Amenities

Stunning views across the Canyon in climate perfect Fernwood. Bright and updated detached guest house available for lease. This rental offers a sleek upstairs with hardwood floors, exposed beams and plenty of natural light. A staircase connects to the downstairs kitchen and bathroom. The unit has its own deck to fully enjoy the views and mature landscaping and its own washer and dryer. Bring your four legged friend to enjoy the fully fenced yard!