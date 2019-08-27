All apartments in Topanga
Topanga, CA
18131 KINGSPORT Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:54 AM

18131 KINGSPORT Drive

18131 Kingsport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18131 Kingsport Drive, Topanga, CA 90265

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Malibu address with Palisades convenience. Extensively remodeled luxury home with pool, spa and ocean views in desirable Sunset Mesa. Entertaining this summer? With 4 bedrooms plus an office, 3 baths and approximately 3,300 sq ft, this open plan home is perfect for gatherings large or small. Cook indoors or out, enjoy the sunsets, and end the day with a relaxing dip in the pool or enjoy a glass of wine by the outdoor fire pit. Home features grand entrance with skylights, polished cement floors, central heat, stainless appliances in open kitchen. Master suite with walk-in closets, private patio. Extremely light and bright with panoramic ocean and mountain views. One year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18131 KINGSPORT Drive have any available units?
18131 KINGSPORT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 18131 KINGSPORT Drive have?
Some of 18131 KINGSPORT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18131 KINGSPORT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18131 KINGSPORT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18131 KINGSPORT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18131 KINGSPORT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 18131 KINGSPORT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18131 KINGSPORT Drive offers parking.
Does 18131 KINGSPORT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18131 KINGSPORT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18131 KINGSPORT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18131 KINGSPORT Drive has a pool.
Does 18131 KINGSPORT Drive have accessible units?
No, 18131 KINGSPORT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18131 KINGSPORT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18131 KINGSPORT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18131 KINGSPORT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18131 KINGSPORT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
