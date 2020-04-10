All apartments in Topanga
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

18125 COASTLINE Drive

18125 Coastline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18125 Coastline Drive, Topanga, CA 90265

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
You are cordially invited to call this lovely fully furnished Malibu getaway with breathtaking panoramic coastline views from every room. Enjoy an open floor plan two level townhome with sweeping floor to ceiling views throughout. Listen to the waves crash from one of the two sundecks which boast nearly 180-degree unobstructed ocean, whitewater views with the Queen's necklace & Catalina in the distance. Bright, open floor plan with top of the line stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, vanities, Silestone quartz countertops and hardwood floors. This townhome is designed with your main living room upstairs and your bedrooms located downstairs with most every room featuring ocean view in an ideal location, right by the beach, the Getty Villa as well as very close to all the dining, shopping and entertainment that Malibu, Pacific Palisades & Santa Monica have to offer. Community also offers a sparkling pool and lounge deck for the days you just can't make it to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18125 COASTLINE Drive have any available units?
18125 COASTLINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 18125 COASTLINE Drive have?
Some of 18125 COASTLINE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18125 COASTLINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18125 COASTLINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18125 COASTLINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18125 COASTLINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 18125 COASTLINE Drive offer parking?
No, 18125 COASTLINE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18125 COASTLINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18125 COASTLINE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18125 COASTLINE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18125 COASTLINE Drive has a pool.
Does 18125 COASTLINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 18125 COASTLINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18125 COASTLINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18125 COASTLINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18125 COASTLINE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18125 COASTLINE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

