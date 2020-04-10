18125 COASTLINE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

You are cordially invited to call this lovely fully furnished Malibu getaway with breathtaking panoramic coastline views from every room. Enjoy an open floor plan two level townhome with sweeping floor to ceiling views throughout. Listen to the waves crash from one of the two sundecks which boast nearly 180-degree unobstructed ocean, whitewater views with the Queen's necklace & Catalina in the distance. Bright, open floor plan with top of the line stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, vanities, Silestone quartz countertops and hardwood floors. This townhome is designed with your main living room upstairs and your bedrooms located downstairs with most every room featuring ocean view in an ideal location, right by the beach, the Getty Villa as well as very close to all the dining, shopping and entertainment that Malibu, Pacific Palisades & Santa Monica have to offer. Community also offers a sparkling pool and lounge deck for the days you just can't make it to the beach.