179 Comanche
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

179 Comanche

179 Comanche · (310) 251-0237
Location

179 Comanche, Topanga, CA 90290
Topanga Canyon

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
Lovely treetop and mountain view from attached, private, light and bright upstairs 2 bedroom + 3/4 bathroom guest quarters with laundry room and sunny deck at Top O' Topanga. Rent includes 2 parking spaces, all utilities, wifi and cable if you have a smart TV that can use the Spectrum App. Landlord will consider painting colored walls white with signed lease and payment of security deposit. Community pool, spa, gym, library/gameroom. ballroom/event room, playground, meditation park, dog park, hiking trails and stunning views. Situated in the Santa Monica Mountains just a few minutes from Woodland Hills/Calabasas border and a 15 minute drive to PCH and Malibu; 25-30 minute drive to Santa Monica and the Westside assuming reasonable traffic conditions!Quiet, peaceful community within minutes of the amenities of civilization. Call or text Miriam Claire of Rodeo Realty (Owner/Agent/Landlord) Cal BRE 01379551, (310) 251-0237. Available for immediate move in. Can be furnished at no extra charge. 1 year lease preferred but will consider shorter or longer term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Comanche have any available units?
179 Comanche has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 179 Comanche have?
Some of 179 Comanche's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Comanche currently offering any rent specials?
179 Comanche is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Comanche pet-friendly?
Yes, 179 Comanche is pet friendly.
Does 179 Comanche offer parking?
Yes, 179 Comanche offers parking.
Does 179 Comanche have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 Comanche does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Comanche have a pool?
Yes, 179 Comanche has a pool.
Does 179 Comanche have accessible units?
No, 179 Comanche does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Comanche have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 Comanche does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Comanche have units with air conditioning?
No, 179 Comanche does not have units with air conditioning.
