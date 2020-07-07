179 Comanche

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym game room on-site laundry parking playground pool hot tub internet access

Lovely treetop and mountain view from attached, private, light and bright upstairs 2 bedroom + 3/4 bathroom guest quarters with laundry room and sunny deck at Top O' Topanga. Rent includes 2 parking spaces, all utilities, wifi and cable if you have a smart TV that can use the Spectrum App. Landlord will consider painting colored walls white with signed lease and payment of security deposit. Community pool, spa, gym, library/gameroom. ballroom/event room, playground, meditation park, dog park, hiking trails and stunning views. Situated in the Santa Monica Mountains just a few minutes from Woodland Hills/Calabasas border and a 15 minute drive to PCH and Malibu; 25-30 minute drive to Santa Monica and the Westside assuming reasonable traffic conditions!Quiet, peaceful community within minutes of the amenities of civilization. Call or text Miriam Claire of Rodeo Realty (Owner/Agent/Landlord) Cal BRE 01379551, (310) 251-0237. Available for immediate move in. Can be furnished at no extra charge. 1 year lease preferred but will consider shorter or longer term lease.