1164 BONILLA Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

REDUCED! Available now--This lovely 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment, attached but private, has its own entrance and 1 car garage, and is in the heart of Topanga's residential community on a quiet cul-de-sac. It is spacious, light, bright, airy and the living area was just newly carpeted! Fresh, new paint throughout. The bedroom and hallways have wood floors. Central AC/heat throughout. Laundry room available upstairs.The exterior boasts large rustic porch and fenced grassy area for relaxing, outdoor dining or reading. The majestic oak trees and terraced levels of the yard will make you feel like you're far away on vacation. The space flows with the outside, creating a sense of being embraced by nature, birds and sunshine. This property is on a gracious flat road with gorgeous mountain views. Come and see it and make it your next home.