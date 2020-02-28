All apartments in Topanga
Find more places like 1164 BONILLA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Topanga, CA
/
1164 BONILLA Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:28 PM

1164 BONILLA Drive

1164 Bonilla Drive · (310) 924-4869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Topanga
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1164 Bonilla Drive, Topanga, CA 90290

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
REDUCED! Available now--This lovely 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment, attached but private, has its own entrance and 1 car garage, and is in the heart of Topanga's residential community on a quiet cul-de-sac. It is spacious, light, bright, airy and the living area was just newly carpeted! Fresh, new paint throughout. The bedroom and hallways have wood floors. Central AC/heat throughout. Laundry room available upstairs.The exterior boasts large rustic porch and fenced grassy area for relaxing, outdoor dining or reading. The majestic oak trees and terraced levels of the yard will make you feel like you're far away on vacation. The space flows with the outside, creating a sense of being embraced by nature, birds and sunshine. This property is on a gracious flat road with gorgeous mountain views. Come and see it and make it your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1164 BONILLA Drive have any available units?
1164 BONILLA Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1164 BONILLA Drive have?
Some of 1164 BONILLA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1164 BONILLA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1164 BONILLA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 BONILLA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1164 BONILLA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 1164 BONILLA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1164 BONILLA Drive does offer parking.
Does 1164 BONILLA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1164 BONILLA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 BONILLA Drive have a pool?
No, 1164 BONILLA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1164 BONILLA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1164 BONILLA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 BONILLA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1164 BONILLA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1164 BONILLA Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1164 BONILLA Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1164 BONILLA Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Topanga Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTopanga Apartments with Parking
Topanga Apartments with PoolTopanga Furnished Apartments
Topanga Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CA
Signal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity