Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

91 ROUND HILL RD

91 Round Hill Road · (415) 484-1940
Location

91 Round Hill Road, Tiburon, CA 94920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 91 ROUND HILL RD · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4006 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Exquisite 5BD/4.5BA Tiburon Home - Lagoon & Hill Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.be/wA_TtzzUDnM

(UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our properties.)

Welcome home to this lovely 5BD/4.5BA solar powered, Tiburon home boasting over 4000 square feet, vaulted ceilings, lots of windows to bring in the natural light, and newly refinished hardwood floors throughout! This home flows beautifully! There are three points of entry.

1) The garage which takes you to the lower level, where you'll find a nice sized, conveniently located laundry room w/built in cabinets, utility sink, and counter space for folding. On this level are 3 guest bedrooms all with double closets and two separate full baths with shower/tub combo, located off the hallway.
The spacious Master is located at the end of the hallway, and includes an ensuite bath with Jacuzzi tub and separate glass enclosed shower, double vanity sink w/cabinets under, and tile flooring, walk in closet and access to a long outer deck.

2) Front door, you'll find two sets of stairs, one to the lower level where the bedrooms laundry and garage access are, or up to the main living area where you'll find a beautiful, very spacious chefs kitchen with SS Appliances, Stone slab island and counters. The island includes a gas 6 burner Viking cooktop, hanging pot holder above, and SS microwave underneath, along with lots of cabinets for extra storage. There is a large breakfast area, Pantry, and French door, which lead to the expansive view deck.

3) Side door, off the driveway opens to the large family room w/gas burning, ceramic log fireplace, and a flat screen t.v. There are two sets of stairs, one which leads you to the lower, garage entry, bedrooms, laundry and storage closets, the other takes you up to the kitchen location.

Directly off the kitchen is a swinging door leading to a large, formal dining room w/french doors to outer view deck. At the end of the hallway off the kitchen is a bedroom, or could be home office, and a full bath w/shower, Off the hallway across the dining area is a half bath, and a step up formal living room with gas start ceramic log fireplace and flat screen t.v. Two sets of French doors lead to the large, view deck and includes a porch swing to enjoy watching the evening sunsets.

Just a couple of blocks to Reed School, South Knoll Playground, Blackie's Pasture, bike path, dog park, and the Tiburon Peninsula Club!

Other Amenities include:

* Lots of indoor storage spaces
* Sprinkler system
* Alarm system
* Wooden Levolor blinds on all windows and doors throughout!

Available NOW for a 12 month lease.

If you have any specific questions about this property, please call or text Heidi Smith at 415-624-8573.

PET POLICY: May be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Rent for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet rent is $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. (Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Rent applies for Assistive animals.) Owner may consider a dog but requests no cats.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.

CURRENT COVID-19 + MARIN SHELTER IN PLACE UPDATE:
The agents at Foundation Homes Property Management will remain available virtually through the "Shelter in Place" order, providing video walkthroughs, live streaming property tours via FaceTime, online and video consultations, and sharing updates on our social media channels. We continue to monitor and adhere to the guidelines set forth by our local, state and national governments. As a company, we are committed to taking actions that will protect you, our team and our properties.

-------> Join Our Exclusive "COMING SOON" Pocket List for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings: www.foundationhomes.com/joincomingsoon t offer the same guarantee of accuracy for any of our ads syndicated on other sites.

Any question please call (415) 507-9600 .

Thanks for being a savvy consumer!

www.Foun

(RLNE5660805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

