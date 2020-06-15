30680 Robert Road

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bath Thousand Palms Home - **Coming Soon**



Very nice Thousand Palms home with a beautiful spacious back yard! 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open concept, large kitchen, washer and dryer, fireplace, ceiling fans, carpet, 3 car garage, small dogs only, landscape included. Short distance to freeways, shopping and restaurants.



All Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Fillings, No Previous Felonies.



No Cats Allowed



