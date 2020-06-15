All apartments in Thousand Palms
Find more places like 30680 Robert Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Palms, CA
/
30680 Robert Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

30680 Robert Road

30680 Robert Road · (760) 687-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Palms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

30680 Robert Road, Thousand Palms, CA 92276

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 30680 Robert Road · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1619 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath Thousand Palms Home - **Coming Soon**

Very nice Thousand Palms home with a beautiful spacious back yard! 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open concept, large kitchen, washer and dryer, fireplace, ceiling fans, carpet, 3 car garage, small dogs only, landscape included. Short distance to freeways, shopping and restaurants.

Please call Real Property Management at (760) 292-2770 for more information or to schedule an appointment for viewing.

All Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Fillings, No Previous Felonies.

*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4851148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30680 Robert Road have any available units?
30680 Robert Road has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30680 Robert Road have?
Some of 30680 Robert Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30680 Robert Road currently offering any rent specials?
30680 Robert Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30680 Robert Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 30680 Robert Road is pet friendly.
Does 30680 Robert Road offer parking?
Yes, 30680 Robert Road does offer parking.
Does 30680 Robert Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30680 Robert Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30680 Robert Road have a pool?
No, 30680 Robert Road does not have a pool.
Does 30680 Robert Road have accessible units?
No, 30680 Robert Road does not have accessible units.
Does 30680 Robert Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 30680 Robert Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30680 Robert Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 30680 Robert Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 30680 Robert Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Thousand Palms 2 BedroomsThousand Palms 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Thousand Palms Apartments with BalconyThousand Palms Apartments with Garage
Thousand Palms Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CA
Calimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CA
Cathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity