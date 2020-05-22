All apartments in Temple City
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:39 PM

9911 Garibaldi

9911 Garibaldi Avenue · (626) 461-5517
Location

9911 Garibaldi Avenue, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$54,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 609 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Bright and airy newer home centrally located in North Temple City. The property features high ceilings, living room with fireplace, open kitchen with granite counter tops, family room with view of the back yard, and dining room with access to the back yard. One bedroom and bathroom on main floor. Master suite and three more bedrooms and bathrooms on second floor. Dual pane windows, and laminated wood flooring throughout. Gated landscape front yard. Large back yard with fruit trees and recreational court. Conveniently located to City Hall, Library, schools, parks, shopping and restaurants. The property is ready for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9911 Garibaldi have any available units?
9911 Garibaldi has a unit available for $54,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9911 Garibaldi currently offering any rent specials?
9911 Garibaldi isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9911 Garibaldi pet-friendly?
No, 9911 Garibaldi is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 9911 Garibaldi offer parking?
No, 9911 Garibaldi does not offer parking.
Does 9911 Garibaldi have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9911 Garibaldi does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9911 Garibaldi have a pool?
No, 9911 Garibaldi does not have a pool.
Does 9911 Garibaldi have accessible units?
No, 9911 Garibaldi does not have accessible units.
Does 9911 Garibaldi have units with dishwashers?
No, 9911 Garibaldi does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9911 Garibaldi have units with air conditioning?
No, 9911 Garibaldi does not have units with air conditioning.
