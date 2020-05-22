9911 Garibaldi

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities

Bright and airy newer home centrally located in North Temple City. The property features high ceilings, living room with fireplace, open kitchen with granite counter tops, family room with view of the back yard, and dining room with access to the back yard. One bedroom and bathroom on main floor. Master suite and three more bedrooms and bathrooms on second floor. Dual pane windows, and laminated wood flooring throughout. Gated landscape front yard. Large back yard with fruit trees and recreational court. Conveniently located to City Hall, Library, schools, parks, shopping and restaurants. The property is ready for move in!