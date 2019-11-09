9908 Howland Drive

Amenities

Master piece for Lease! All designer's furniture included! This newly built Temple City duplex front house have individual front and back yard with fruit trees. You will never find a unique artiest style house like this-All special designed lighting systems; surrounding sound arranged for the whole house; special designed and matched furniture; kitchen with island and all high end appliance; double front door at special angel for best Feng-Shui...The house boosts with high ceiling living room, separated family room, One bedroom downstairs and three upstairs, including Master bedroom suite. This gorgeous and luxurious home is extremely conveniently located on a quite street, with award-winning Temple City school district.