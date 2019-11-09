All apartments in Temple City
9908 Howland Drive

9908 Howland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9908 Howland Drive, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Master piece for Lease! All designer's furniture included! This newly built Temple City duplex front house have individual front and back yard with fruit trees. You will never find a unique artiest style house like this-All special designed lighting systems; surrounding sound arranged for the whole house; special designed and matched furniture; kitchen with island and all high end appliance; double front door at special angel for best Feng-Shui...The house boosts with high ceiling living room, separated family room, One bedroom downstairs and three upstairs, including Master bedroom suite. This gorgeous and luxurious home is extremely conveniently located on a quite street, with award-winning Temple City school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9908 Howland Drive have any available units?
9908 Howland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
Is 9908 Howland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9908 Howland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9908 Howland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9908 Howland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 9908 Howland Drive offer parking?
No, 9908 Howland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9908 Howland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9908 Howland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9908 Howland Drive have a pool?
No, 9908 Howland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9908 Howland Drive have accessible units?
No, 9908 Howland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9908 Howland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9908 Howland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9908 Howland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9908 Howland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

