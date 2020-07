Amenities

There currently exists two separate structures with their own driveway and own entrances in one lot. This is the structure in the back. It features 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located in the quiet and highly desirable neighborhood, near schools, parks, restaurants and local freeways. Enjoy the private big back yard, featuring many mature fruit trees, such as, lemon, persimmon, avocados, figs and many more! Temple City School district!Sublease is permitted!