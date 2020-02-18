All apartments in Temple City
Find more places like 9673 Garibaldi Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple City, CA
/
9673 Garibaldi Avenue
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:07 PM

9673 Garibaldi Avenue

9673 Garibaldi Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple City
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9673 Garibaldi Avenue, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
guest parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Fabulous 2005 PUD in the Best Location of North Temple City! Bright and Airy property. Living room with elegant crown moldings connected with formal dining area. Spacious kitchen has granite counter tops, crown moldings, recessed lighting and sliding glass door toward the rear yard. 1 bedroom and 3/4 bath downstairs good for elder people or guest use. Bright master bedroom suite with bay window, walk-in closet, double sink, jacuzzi and separate shower stall. Large windows and Ample storage room. good size of private green rear yard suitable for entertainment. 2 car garage plus 1 assigned guest parking. Low monthly HOA ($167) includes fire insurance, outside water/electricity, trash and gardening. Super Quiet, Safe and Convenient location. Walkable to award-winning Temple Schools-from elementary to high school, Walkable to Temple City park, library, shopping area, restaurants as well as many place for kids to learn art, music, dancing, martial art, chess and etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9673 Garibaldi Avenue have any available units?
9673 Garibaldi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
What amenities does 9673 Garibaldi Avenue have?
Some of 9673 Garibaldi Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9673 Garibaldi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9673 Garibaldi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9673 Garibaldi Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9673 Garibaldi Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 9673 Garibaldi Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9673 Garibaldi Avenue offers parking.
Does 9673 Garibaldi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9673 Garibaldi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9673 Garibaldi Avenue have a pool?
No, 9673 Garibaldi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9673 Garibaldi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9673 Garibaldi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9673 Garibaldi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9673 Garibaldi Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9673 Garibaldi Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9673 Garibaldi Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Temple City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTemple City Apartments with Balconies
Temple City Apartments with GaragesTemple City Dog Friendly Apartments
Temple City Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles