9673 Garibaldi Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Fabulous 2005 PUD in the Best Location of North Temple City! Bright and Airy property. Living room with elegant crown moldings connected with formal dining area. Spacious kitchen has granite counter tops, crown moldings, recessed lighting and sliding glass door toward the rear yard. 1 bedroom and 3/4 bath downstairs good for elder people or guest use. Bright master bedroom suite with bay window, walk-in closet, double sink, jacuzzi and separate shower stall. Large windows and Ample storage room. good size of private green rear yard suitable for entertainment. 2 car garage plus 1 assigned guest parking. Low monthly HOA ($167) includes fire insurance, outside water/electricity, trash and gardening. Super Quiet, Safe and Convenient location. Walkable to award-winning Temple Schools-from elementary to high school, Walkable to Temple City park, library, shopping area, restaurants as well as many place for kids to learn art, music, dancing, martial art, chess and etc.