Home
/
Temple City, CA
/
9582 Bisby Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:55 AM

9582 Bisby Street

9582 Bisby Street · No Longer Available
Location

9582 Bisby Street, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Excellent condition just recently upgraded with permit, this gorgeous almost 2000 sq ft home features 4 bedrooms + a bonus room + 3 bathrooms (a den currently uses as the 4th bedroom), beautifully landscaped yard in a 9104 sq ft lot with professionally designed as a Native California Habitat. Each plant has been meticulously designed and placed in it's proper place to create a year round ambiance of outdoor life. The property has some fruit bearing trees such as Orange, Dragon fruit, Lemon and Red dates, just to name a few.... This lovely single-story home is conveniently located near restaurants, parks, shopping, public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9582 Bisby Street have any available units?
9582 Bisby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
Is 9582 Bisby Street currently offering any rent specials?
9582 Bisby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9582 Bisby Street pet-friendly?
No, 9582 Bisby Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 9582 Bisby Street offer parking?
No, 9582 Bisby Street does not offer parking.
Does 9582 Bisby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9582 Bisby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9582 Bisby Street have a pool?
No, 9582 Bisby Street does not have a pool.
Does 9582 Bisby Street have accessible units?
No, 9582 Bisby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9582 Bisby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9582 Bisby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9582 Bisby Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9582 Bisby Street does not have units with air conditioning.

