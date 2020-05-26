9582 Bisby Street

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Excellent condition just recently upgraded with permit, this gorgeous almost 2000 sq ft home features 4 bedrooms + a bonus room + 3 bathrooms (a den currently uses as the 4th bedroom), beautifully landscaped yard in a 9104 sq ft lot with professionally designed as a Native California Habitat. Each plant has been meticulously designed and placed in it's proper place to create a year round ambiance of outdoor life. The property has some fruit bearing trees such as Orange, Dragon fruit, Lemon and Red dates, just to name a few.... This lovely single-story home is conveniently located near restaurants, parks, shopping, public transportation.