Temple City, CA
6041 Golden West Ave.
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

6041 Golden West Ave.

6041 Golden West Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6041 Golden West Avenue, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Updated Temple City Studio - Updated spacious studio in quiet neighborhood. Large living area with dining space, murphy bed and kitchen with granite counters and gas over/stove. Good sized bathroom with tiled shower. Water, trash and gas included and one parking spot in the driveway. No pets, please.

Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1192012?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. Once completed you will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property. NOTE: Please follow all directions and wait to get number texted to you BEFORE going to the property. The unit is in the back of the complex next to 6045. At the door follow the instructions texted to you for lockbox access.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5452195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6041 Golden West Ave. have any available units?
6041 Golden West Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
What amenities does 6041 Golden West Ave. have?
Some of 6041 Golden West Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6041 Golden West Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6041 Golden West Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6041 Golden West Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 6041 Golden West Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 6041 Golden West Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6041 Golden West Ave. offers parking.
Does 6041 Golden West Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6041 Golden West Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6041 Golden West Ave. have a pool?
No, 6041 Golden West Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6041 Golden West Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6041 Golden West Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6041 Golden West Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6041 Golden West Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6041 Golden West Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6041 Golden West Ave. has units with air conditioning.
