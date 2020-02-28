6041 Golden West Ave.

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated Temple City Studio - Updated spacious studio in quiet neighborhood. Large living area with dining space, murphy bed and kitchen with granite counters and gas over/stove. Good sized bathroom with tiled shower. Water, trash and gas included and one parking spot in the driveway. No pets, please.



Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1192012?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. Once completed you will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property. NOTE: Please follow all directions and wait to get number texted to you BEFORE going to the property. The unit is in the back of the complex next to 6045. At the door follow the instructions texted to you for lockbox access.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-515-3999

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5452195)