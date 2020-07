Amenities

garage guest parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Beautiful PUD locate in heart of Temple City ,Front unit with a good size front yard like SFR 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath with 2 car attach garage plus one guest parking ,Excellent floor plan bright &airy ,Good size Master Bedroom with large closet .Super move in condition Convenient location close to everywhere .

Must see to appreciate!