5442 1/2 Arden Dr, Temple City is a cozy and quiet rear house in a nice area offering convenient access to most services and conveniences, featuring 1 bedroom, 1 bath, large living room, dining room and sunny kitchen and a small but pleasant yard. Sparkling wood floors, faux wood blinds,fresh paint and a very detailed cleaning make this a very appealing and welcoming home. Stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.