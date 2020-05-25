All apartments in Temple City
5405 Warman Ln

5405 Warman Lane · (201) 845-7300
Location

5405 Warman Lane, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2236 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Every inch of this luxury and historic craftsman home have been remodeled. Again, every aspect and corner are new. The remodel spared no expenses. This two-story, five bedrooms, two bathrooms home with a beautiful pool in the desirable and private neighborhood of Temple City. The home offer five massive bedrooms with two of the bedrooms with its own private entry.
Welcome home to your brand-new dream home that offers stunning mountain view, a patio, private street, and part of the award-wining Temple City Unified School District. Nothing is missing on this home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 Warman Ln have any available units?
5405 Warman Ln has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5405 Warman Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5405 Warman Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 Warman Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5405 Warman Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 5405 Warman Ln offer parking?
No, 5405 Warman Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5405 Warman Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5405 Warman Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 Warman Ln have a pool?
Yes, 5405 Warman Ln has a pool.
Does 5405 Warman Ln have accessible units?
No, 5405 Warman Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 Warman Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5405 Warman Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5405 Warman Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5405 Warman Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
