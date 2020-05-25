5405 Warman Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Every inch of this luxury and historic craftsman home have been remodeled. Again, every aspect and corner are new. The remodel spared no expenses. This two-story, five bedrooms, two bathrooms home with a beautiful pool in the desirable and private neighborhood of Temple City. The home offer five massive bedrooms with two of the bedrooms with its own private entry.

Welcome home to your brand-new dream home that offers stunning mountain view, a patio, private street, and part of the award-wining Temple City Unified School District. Nothing is missing on this home!!