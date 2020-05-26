5339 Dupuy Circle

Amenities

Don't miss the chance to live in this newer, luxurious five-bedroom mansion in the convenient location in Temple City. This quiet cul-de-sac is with 6 homes, beautifully landscaped with palms and colors, just a few minutes away from the the busy area of Temple City and Arcadia with variety of great restaurants, parks, shoppings and entertainments. Inside the private gate, the whole house is bright and airy with many large windows, formal living room with a fireplace, formal dining room, open floor plan featuring family room and chef's kitchen, it's individual laundry room. All five bedrooms are spacious and comfortable. Attached three-car garage. Don't forget the admired Temple City Unified School District.