Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

5339 Dupuy Circle

5339 Dupuy Cir · (626) 318-2113
Location

5339 Dupuy Cir, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3250 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't miss the chance to live in this newer, luxurious five-bedroom mansion in the convenient location in Temple City. This quiet cul-de-sac is with 6 homes, beautifully landscaped with palms and colors, just a few minutes away from the the busy area of Temple City and Arcadia with variety of great restaurants, parks, shoppings and entertainments. Inside the private gate, the whole house is bright and airy with many large windows, formal living room with a fireplace, formal dining room, open floor plan featuring family room and chef's kitchen, it's individual laundry room. All five bedrooms are spacious and comfortable. Attached three-car garage. Don't forget the admired Temple City Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5339 Dupuy Circle have any available units?
5339 Dupuy Circle has a unit available for $6,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5339 Dupuy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5339 Dupuy Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5339 Dupuy Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5339 Dupuy Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 5339 Dupuy Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5339 Dupuy Circle does offer parking.
Does 5339 Dupuy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5339 Dupuy Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5339 Dupuy Circle have a pool?
No, 5339 Dupuy Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5339 Dupuy Circle have accessible units?
No, 5339 Dupuy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5339 Dupuy Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5339 Dupuy Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5339 Dupuy Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5339 Dupuy Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
