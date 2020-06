Amenities

Located close to La Rosa elementary school, and many major supermarkets in the nearby vicinity. It is located in a quiet neighborhood. The unit features two bedrooms and two baths, a third room that can be used as a bedroom and two bathrooms. The unit is newer remodeled and features AC units in every major room of the house. There is an independent garage for the unit, so no need to share drive ways. A great opportunity to rent a home in the heart of Temple City!