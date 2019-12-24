10220 Randwick Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Luxury at a great price in Temple City, adjacent El Monte - A beautiful luxury level, completely renovated home is waiting for you!



This 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is available for immediate move in. You'll find grey laminate floors and new paint throughout. The Frigidaire Gallery stove top lays on premium grey quartz while an in-wall oven and broiler is also available at your service. A gorgeous deep, stainless sink and goose neck faucet finish off a kitchen that offers lots of cabinet space and storage. A separate laundry room is a step away with washer and dryer hookups. Both bathrooms have been renovated and decorated to aesthetically please the next resident. All the bedrooms have their own closets and come with tall sliding glass doors.



The exterior of the home offers a huge backyard patio with a closed kennel for your pets. A 2-car garage is also available at your leisure.



Locally you will find access to the 10, 210, and 605 freeways. Local restaurants, banks, and grocery stores are also within distance.



Text or call Rick to schedule your viewing appointment at: 818-355-2549



Listing provided by:

Rick Velasquez, Property Supervisor & Realtor

LRS Realty & Management, Inc.

DRE#01783509



*We are an Equal Housing provider and follow all Fair Housing guidelines and regulations*



(RLNE5268168)