All apartments in Temple City
Find more places like 10220 Randwick Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple City, CA
/
10220 Randwick Dr.
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:50 AM

10220 Randwick Dr.

10220 Randwick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple City
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10220 Randwick Drive, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Luxury at a great price in Temple City, adjacent El Monte - A beautiful luxury level, completely renovated home is waiting for you!

This 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is available for immediate move in. You'll find grey laminate floors and new paint throughout. The Frigidaire Gallery stove top lays on premium grey quartz while an in-wall oven and broiler is also available at your service. A gorgeous deep, stainless sink and goose neck faucet finish off a kitchen that offers lots of cabinet space and storage. A separate laundry room is a step away with washer and dryer hookups. Both bathrooms have been renovated and decorated to aesthetically please the next resident. All the bedrooms have their own closets and come with tall sliding glass doors.

The exterior of the home offers a huge backyard patio with a closed kennel for your pets. A 2-car garage is also available at your leisure.

Locally you will find access to the 10, 210, and 605 freeways. Local restaurants, banks, and grocery stores are also within distance.

Text or call Rick to schedule your viewing appointment at: 818-355-2549

Listing provided by:
Rick Velasquez, Property Supervisor & Realtor
LRS Realty & Management, Inc.
DRE#01783509

*We are an Equal Housing provider and follow all Fair Housing guidelines and regulations*

(RLNE5268168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10220 Randwick Dr. have any available units?
10220 Randwick Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
What amenities does 10220 Randwick Dr. have?
Some of 10220 Randwick Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10220 Randwick Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10220 Randwick Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10220 Randwick Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 10220 Randwick Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 10220 Randwick Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10220 Randwick Dr. offers parking.
Does 10220 Randwick Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10220 Randwick Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10220 Randwick Dr. have a pool?
No, 10220 Randwick Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10220 Randwick Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10220 Randwick Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10220 Randwick Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10220 Randwick Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10220 Randwick Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10220 Randwick Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Temple City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTemple City Apartments with Balconies
Temple City Apartments with GaragesTemple City Dog Friendly Apartments
Temple City Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles