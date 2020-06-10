7860 Summer Day Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub media room

Super Hard to Find Pool Home For Lease in the Retreat. Man Guarded Gate Community, Fantastic Floor Plan, 4 Bedrooms ( 1 Downstairs with Full Bath), 4 Baths + Bonus Room. Built in 2012, 3583 Sq/Ft on a 13, 068 Lot with Panoramic Views!! Island Kitchen, All Stainless Steel G.E. Profile Appliances & Sink, Cook Top Stove, Double Oven, Walk-In Pantry, Recessed Lighting, Opens to Family Room, Rod Iron Staircase, Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Plush Carpet and Wood Floors, Upstairs Bonus Room, Jack N Jill Bedrooms, Spacious Master Suite w/ Retreat & Fireplace, Granite His & Her Vanities, Seperate Tub & Shower, Large Walk-In Closet, View Deck with Awesome Views, Stucco Patio Cover, Stamped Concrete, Swimming Pool, Reef Step, Spa and 3 Car Tandem Garage!! Walk to Clubhouse, Golf and Park. Close to Dos Lagos Theaters, Restaurants and Shopping!!