7860 Summer Day Drive

Amenities
Super Hard to Find Pool Home For Lease in the Retreat. Man Guarded Gate Community, Fantastic Floor Plan, 4 Bedrooms ( 1 Downstairs with Full Bath), 4 Baths + Bonus Room. Built in 2012, 3583 Sq/Ft on a 13, 068 Lot with Panoramic Views!! Island Kitchen, All Stainless Steel G.E. Profile Appliances & Sink, Cook Top Stove, Double Oven, Walk-In Pantry, Recessed Lighting, Opens to Family Room, Rod Iron Staircase, Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Plush Carpet and Wood Floors, Upstairs Bonus Room, Jack N Jill Bedrooms, Spacious Master Suite w/ Retreat & Fireplace, Granite His & Her Vanities, Seperate Tub & Shower, Large Walk-In Closet, View Deck with Awesome Views, Stucco Patio Cover, Stamped Concrete, Swimming Pool, Reef Step, Spa and 3 Car Tandem Garage!! Walk to Clubhouse, Golf and Park. Close to Dos Lagos Theaters, Restaurants and Shopping!!