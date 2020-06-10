All apartments in Temescal Valley
Find more places like 7860 Summer Day Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:54 PM

7860 Summer Day Drive

7860 Summer Day Dr · (951) 217-8878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7860 Summer Day Dr, Temescal Valley, CA 92883
The Retreat

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,195

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3517 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Super Hard to Find Pool Home For Lease in the Retreat. Man Guarded Gate Community, Fantastic Floor Plan, 4 Bedrooms ( 1 Downstairs with Full Bath), 4 Baths + Bonus Room. Built in 2012, 3583 Sq/Ft on a 13, 068 Lot with Panoramic Views!! Island Kitchen, All Stainless Steel G.E. Profile Appliances & Sink, Cook Top Stove, Double Oven, Walk-In Pantry, Recessed Lighting, Opens to Family Room, Rod Iron Staircase, Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Plush Carpet and Wood Floors, Upstairs Bonus Room, Jack N Jill Bedrooms, Spacious Master Suite w/ Retreat & Fireplace, Granite His & Her Vanities, Seperate Tub & Shower, Large Walk-In Closet, View Deck with Awesome Views, Stucco Patio Cover, Stamped Concrete, Swimming Pool, Reef Step, Spa and 3 Car Tandem Garage!! Walk to Clubhouse, Golf and Park. Close to Dos Lagos Theaters, Restaurants and Shopping!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7860 Summer Day Drive have any available units?
7860 Summer Day Drive has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7860 Summer Day Drive have?
Some of 7860 Summer Day Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7860 Summer Day Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7860 Summer Day Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7860 Summer Day Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7860 Summer Day Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temescal Valley.
Does 7860 Summer Day Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7860 Summer Day Drive does offer parking.
Does 7860 Summer Day Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7860 Summer Day Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7860 Summer Day Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7860 Summer Day Drive has a pool.
Does 7860 Summer Day Drive have accessible units?
No, 7860 Summer Day Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7860 Summer Day Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7860 Summer Day Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7860 Summer Day Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7860 Summer Day Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
