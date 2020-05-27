All apartments in Stockton
Find more places like 3363 Willowbrook Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockton, CA
/
3363 Willowbrook Circle
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:46 PM

3363 Willowbrook Circle

3363 Willowbrook Circle · (209) 788-8050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stockton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3363 Willowbrook Circle, Stockton, CA 95219
Brookside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
BROOKSIDE home in immaculate condition ready to move in! Clean floors, open floor plan w/separate living and family rooms. Large kitchen w/granite counters, storage and cabinets galore, stainless steel appliances, single oven w/gas range, open to family room ideal for entertaining! 4 full bedrooms plus one bedroom downstairs, easy upkeep backyard all in one of Brookside's most coveted locations! Walk to park/pool, restaurants, a must see! No pets, Renter's Insurance required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3363 Willowbrook Circle have any available units?
3363 Willowbrook Circle has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stockton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stockton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3363 Willowbrook Circle have?
Some of 3363 Willowbrook Circle's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3363 Willowbrook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3363 Willowbrook Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3363 Willowbrook Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3363 Willowbrook Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockton.
Does 3363 Willowbrook Circle offer parking?
No, 3363 Willowbrook Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3363 Willowbrook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3363 Willowbrook Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3363 Willowbrook Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3363 Willowbrook Circle has a pool.
Does 3363 Willowbrook Circle have accessible units?
No, 3363 Willowbrook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3363 Willowbrook Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3363 Willowbrook Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3363 Willowbrook Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterfield Square
8035 Mariners Dr
Stockton, CA 95219
Riverbank
4433 Continental Way
Stockton, CA 95207

Similar Pages

Stockton 3 BedroomsStockton Apartments with Balcony
Stockton Apartments with Garage
Stockton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Roseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CA
Rancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

University of the PacificCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-SacramentoDiablo Valley College
Mills College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity