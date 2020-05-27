3363 Willowbrook Circle

Amenities

BROOKSIDE home in immaculate condition ready to move in! Clean floors, open floor plan w/separate living and family rooms. Large kitchen w/granite counters, storage and cabinets galore, stainless steel appliances, single oven w/gas range, open to family room ideal for entertaining! 4 full bedrooms plus one bedroom downstairs, easy upkeep backyard all in one of Brookside's most coveted locations! Walk to park/pool, restaurants, a must see! No pets, Renter's Insurance required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.