Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

9 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Stockton, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Stockton should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
3 Units Available
Bear Creek
Waterfield Square
8035 Mariners Dr, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1000 sqft
This community's apartments feature walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and optional fireplaces. Outdoors, there are two community pools, a business center and gated access. Nearby locations include Sandman Park and the Marina Shopping Center.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10556 Christopher Ct
10556 Christopher Court, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1646 sqft
Top Of The Line Just Like New Single Story 3 Bedroom Home!!! - *PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE POST BEFORE CALLING THE OFFICE* YOU MUST APPLY FIRST BEFORE SEEING THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY NO EXCEPTIONS* *GPSPROPERTYMANAGEMENT.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Park
1810 E. Flora St.
1810 Flora Street, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
828 sqft
APPLY NOW!!! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.com Lease term: 12 months Pet rent: $35/m Pet deposit: $250.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Valley Oak
1031 Fallbrook Dr.
1031 Fallbrook Drive, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
962 sqft
Spacious Two Bedroom Home with Two Baths in Summerplace Senior Community (55+) - Large two bedroom, two bath home with two car garage in Stockton Summerplace Senior Community. Central heat & air. Laminate flooring in kitchen, new carpet throughout.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek East
918 BEAR CREEK WAY
918 Bear Creek Way, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1832 sqft
918 Bear Creek Way (4x2) - Pets allowed up to 25 lbs. full grown with separate $500.00 per pet- no pit bulls, dobermans or rottweiler's allowed. (RLNE5627159)
Results within 5 miles of Stockton

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hutchins Heights
528 RIBIER AVENUE
528 Ribier Avenue, Lodi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1386 sqft
528 RIBIER AVENUE Available 08/21/20 COMING SOON - CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME- ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD - 1 YEAR LEASE NO DOGS 1-2 CATS OK - INCREASED SECURITY DEPOSIT WEEKLY GARDENER INCLUDED SHOPPING & BANKING NEARBY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL JUST

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1478 Trellis St
1478 Trellis Street, Manteca, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2482 sqft
Manteca: 5 bedroom 4 bath Pet Friendly Home! - Clean 5 bedroom, 4 bath house features 2,482 square feet of living space with a great floor plan flow.

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
398 Osage Place
398 Osage Place, Lathrop, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Great House on Corner Lot in Established Neighborhood! - Description: This is a nicely updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with dual-pane windows and fresh carpet and tile throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Stockton

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
20090 N KENNEFICK ROAD
20090 North Kennefick Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1645 sqft
Country Home on Large Lot - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with bonus room and an upstairs loft on 1.29 acres.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12945 N Highway 88
12945 California Highway 88, San Joaquin County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
4300 sqft
12945 N Highway 88 Available 08/17/20 Luxury 4 Bedroom Home in Country - This gorgeous 4 bedroom home has a spacious, open design. The living areas are bathed in natural light and enhanced by views of the breathtaking grounds.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1769 Star Tulip St
1769 Star Tulip Street, Manteca, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2101 sqft
MOVE in ready 2 rooms for rent Shared kitchen and bathroom, tenant splits utilties washer and dryer availabe for use NO smoking NO pets Each room 700 each and security deposit 1000 each room PLEASE DONT Disturb occupants contact us for a showing WWW.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunwest
2851 Mosswood Drive
2851 Mosswood Drive, Lodi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1422 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath West Lodi Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Features: - Upgraded modern flooring throughout - Remodeled Kitchen with all new cabinets and beautiful quartz counters - Freshly painted throughout - Matching Stainless Steel Kitchen
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Stockton, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Stockton should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Stockton may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Stockton. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

