7 Apartments for rent in Stockton, CA with washer-dryers

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
3 Units Available
Bear Creek
Waterfield Square
8035 Mariners Dr, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1000 sqft
This community's apartments feature walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and optional fireplaces. Outdoors, there are two community pools, a business center and gated access. Nearby locations include Sandman Park and the Marina Shopping Center.

1 of 55

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanos Park
1964 Sagebrush Way
1964 Sagebrush Way, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2641 sqft
Lovely 4 Bedroom Home - Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in Beck Ranch. Spacious rooms, large indoor laundry room, 3 car garage. Well manicured backyard with lots of cherry trees! Must see! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5919754)
Results within 1 mile of Stockton

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2827 Del Rio Drive
2827 Del Rio Drive, Country Club, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1351 sqft
Charming Single Story Home with Hardwood Flooring/ Plantation Shutters/ Two Car Garage - Large three bedroom home with a two car garage. Dual pane windows throughout. Ceiling fans. Cozy fireplace in dining room. Plantation shutters throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Stockton

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
12945 N Highway 88
12945 California Highway 88, San Joaquin County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
4300 sqft
12945 N Highway 88 Available 08/17/20 Luxury 4 Bedroom Home in Country - This gorgeous 4 bedroom home has a spacious, open design. The living areas are bathed in natural light and enhanced by views of the breathtaking grounds.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1769 Star Tulip St
1769 Star Tulip Street, Manteca, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2101 sqft
MOVE in ready 2 rooms for rent Shared kitchen and bathroom, tenant splits utilties washer and dryer availabe for use NO smoking NO pets Each room 700 each and security deposit 1000 each room PLEASE DONT Disturb occupants contact us for a showing WWW.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunwest
2851 Mosswood Drive
2851 Mosswood Drive, Lodi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1422 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath West Lodi Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Features: - Upgraded modern flooring throughout - Remodeled Kitchen with all new cabinets and beautiful quartz counters - Freshly painted throughout - Matching Stainless Steel Kitchen
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Stockton, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Stockton offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Stockton. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Stockton can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

