Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:43 PM
26 Apartments for rent in Pacific, Stockton, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
2 Units Available
Riverbank
4433 Continental Way, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
From the very first day...you're at home. RIVERBANK CONDOMINIUMS IS LOCATED IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION...close to shopping. Riverbank is a quiet, secluded, gated community. We offer same day maintenance service.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3616 Palermo St
3616 Palermo Street, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2282 sqft
3616 Palermo St, Stockton, CA is a single family home that contains 2,282 sq ft and was built in 2006. It contains 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Application will be available Mon - Fri 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at, Reliance Real Estate Inc.
Last updated July 2 at 07:42pm
1 Unit Available
460 North Central Avenue
460 North Central Avenue, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
888 sqft
Coming Soon Beautiful 2 bedroom cottage in a great location close to UOP & The Miracle Mile. Kitchen has been remodeled and opened u to the family & dining rooms. Updated kitchen with farm sink and granite counters.
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
428 Caribrook Way #4
428 Caribrook Way, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
All New Upstairs 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Unit - New from floor to ceiling! No Section 8 Please No pets No Smoking Stockton School District Max Occupancy: 4 Occupants Requirements for all rental properties: Combined gross household income must be 3x the
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3
1308 Occidental Avenue, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Pacific
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1810 E. Flora St.
1810 Flora Street, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
828 sqft
APPLY NOW!!! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.com Lease term: 12 months Pet rent: $35/m Pet deposit: $250.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
5538 Brook Falls Court
5538 Brook Falls Court, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2520 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW CARPETS! NEW PAINT! NEW BLINDS! Coming Soon! Spacious Two Story Home with 3 car garage in Brookside. Gated Community. Home features include 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
840 N Edison St
840 Edison Street, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
840 sqft
Beautiful Home on Edison St - Ready to Move In!!! 2/bed-1/bath house. New flooring. Close by to stores and freeways. Great for any family. Must see to appreciate. First come first serve basis. Tenant pays for Electric/Gas,Water,Trash,Sewer.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
1414 East Oak Street
1414 East Oak Street, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$825
550 sqft
This 1 bed 1 bath is close to the cross town freeway for quick access to I5 and HWY 99. New carpet and paint. Only 1 unit available on second floor. Do not hesitate and apply now because it wont last long.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3175 Autumn Chase Circle
3175 Autumn Chase Circle, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1739 sqft
DRE License 01144123 $45 Application Fee Call to schedule with Lucretia at 209-644-6410 Must drive by the property before calling to schedule an appointment. AVAILABLE NOW. VERY SPACIOUS TWO STORY GATED BROOKSIDE HOME.
Results within 5 miles of Pacific
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
2 Units Available
Waterfield Square
8035 Mariners Dr, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1000 sqft
This community's apartments feature walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and optional fireplaces. Outdoors, there are two community pools, a business center and gated access. Nearby locations include Sandman Park and the Marina Shopping Center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1681 Pyrenees Ave Apt 85
1681 Pyrenees Avenue, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$770
Light and Bright one bedroom condo with no condo fee! Freshly painted throughout, new bathroom and kitchen floors, newer carpets and squeaky clean ready for you to move right in.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4035 Knollwood Court
4035 Knollwood Court, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3000 sqft
A Wonderful Home for a Wonderful Family - Property Id: 59829 Here we have a beautiful 3,000 square foot house available for rent. The property is still like new, inside and out. From the start, it as not been lived in for more than 6 plus years.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1502 Barcelona Ave.
1502 Barcelona Avenue, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1059 sqft
APPLY NOW!!!! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2238 Van Gogh Ln
2238 Van Gogh Lane, Stockton, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,799
2602 sqft
Cute 5 Bedroom Home Ready for Move In - Lovely 5 bedroom home in Stockton ready for move in. Home has recent new paint, bedroom downstairs has built in cabinetry, excellent for an office, and spacious backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10556 Christopher Ct
10556 Christopher Court, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1646 sqft
Top Of The Line Just Like New Single Story 3 Bedroom Home!!! - *PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE POST BEFORE CALLING THE OFFICE* YOU MUST APPLY FIRST BEFORE SEEING THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY NO EXCEPTIONS* *GPSPROPERTYMANAGEMENT.
Last updated June 11 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
6565 Brook Hollow Circle
6565 Brook Hollow Circle, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2989 sqft
DRE Lic. 01144123 Rent $2,000 Deposit $2,000 $45 Application Fee per Adult It's our policy that you drive by the property and then call the office to schedule an appointment. Our business hours are Mon. thru Fri. 9:00am - 5:00pm.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4162 Victrola Drive
4162 Victrola Drive, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1926 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
918 BEAR CREEK WAY
918 Bear Creek Way, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1832 sqft
918 Bear Creek Way (4x2) - Pets allowed up to 25 lbs. full grown with separate $500.00 per pet- no pit bulls, dobermans or rottweiler's allowed. (RLNE5627159)
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1964 Sagebrush Way
1964 Sagebrush Way, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2641 sqft
Lovely 4 Bedroom Home - Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in Beck Ranch. Spacious rooms, large indoor laundry room, 3 car garage. Well manicured backyard with lots of cherry trees! Must see! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5919754)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3004 Calla Lily Lane
3004 Calla Lilly Lane, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2221 sqft
3004 Calla Lily Lane Available 08/14/20 Welcome to Springbrook.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
10202 River Oaks Drive
10202 River Oaks Drive, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1971 sqft
DRE License #01144123 $45 Application Fee per Adult Must drive by property before calling to apply. Apply online at www.pmerents.com Available Now. Spacious home in Spanos East near Bear Creek High School. It's a one year lease.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7426 Lighthouse Drive
7426 Lighthouse Drive, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
886 sqft
Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Nantucket Condo - Beautifully remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Nantucket Condo w/great view of lake! Condo Includes: Waterproof LVP throughout and tiled bathroom Granite counter-tops Stainless steel Range, exhaust hood &
Results within 10 miles of Pacific
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1628 Lexington Drive
1628 Lexington Drive, Lodi, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2247 sqft
Beautiful Single-Story Century Meadows Home - 2247 Sq. ft. conveniently located 4 bedrooms or 3 Bedrooms + Office with adjoining bathroom, 3 bathrooms, great room off kitchen with gas fireplace, large formal dining area & eat-in kitchen.
