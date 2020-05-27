2714 Alexa Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home - Very well maintained single-story 3-Bedroom 2-Bath home features:



Upgraded carpeting with tile in high traffic areas

Fresh Paint Throughout

Upgraded Dual-Pane Windows and Brand New Venetian Window Blinds

Spacious Living Room & Formal Dining Room with vaulted ceilings

Informal Dining area connected to Kitchen and Living Room with Fireplace

Laundry Hook-ups conveniently located inside the home

Attached 2-Car Garage

Landscaped backyard with covered patio off Living Room



No Pets

No Smoking

Occupancy Standard - 2 people per bedroom



Requirements for all rental properties:



Combined gross household income must be 3x the asking rent.

Minimum 2 Years of good current and previous rental history.

No criminal background or past evictions.

Good credit history



You must drive by the property prior to calling to schedule an appointment. We require that everyone who schedules an appointment to check-in at our office at the time of the appointment prior to viewing any property. There are no exceptions and we do not accept early check-ins. If you cannot check-in at the office at the time of the appointment, you will be required to reschedule.



$30.00/applicant processing fee.

Payable by money order/cashier's check or exact cash



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5858009)