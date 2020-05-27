All apartments in Stockton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2714 Alexa Way

2714 Alexa Way · No Longer Available
Location

2714 Alexa Way, Stockton, CA 95209
Sherwood Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home - Very well maintained single-story 3-Bedroom 2-Bath home features:

Upgraded carpeting with tile in high traffic areas
Fresh Paint Throughout
Upgraded Dual-Pane Windows and Brand New Venetian Window Blinds
Spacious Living Room & Formal Dining Room with vaulted ceilings
Informal Dining area connected to Kitchen and Living Room with Fireplace
Laundry Hook-ups conveniently located inside the home
Attached 2-Car Garage
Landscaped backyard with covered patio off Living Room

No Pets
No Smoking
Occupancy Standard - 2 people per bedroom

Requirements for all rental properties:

Combined gross household income must be 3x the asking rent.
Minimum 2 Years of good current and previous rental history.
No criminal background or past evictions.
Good credit history

You must drive by the property prior to calling to schedule an appointment. We require that everyone who schedules an appointment to check-in at our office at the time of the appointment prior to viewing any property. There are no exceptions and we do not accept early check-ins. If you cannot check-in at the office at the time of the appointment, you will be required to reschedule.

$30.00/applicant processing fee.
Payable by money order/cashier's check or exact cash

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5858009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Alexa Way have any available units?
2714 Alexa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockton, CA.
How much is rent in Stockton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stockton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2714 Alexa Way have?
Some of 2714 Alexa Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 Alexa Way currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Alexa Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Alexa Way pet-friendly?
No, 2714 Alexa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockton.
Does 2714 Alexa Way offer parking?
Yes, 2714 Alexa Way does offer parking.
Does 2714 Alexa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 Alexa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Alexa Way have a pool?
No, 2714 Alexa Way does not have a pool.
Does 2714 Alexa Way have accessible units?
No, 2714 Alexa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Alexa Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2714 Alexa Way does not have units with dishwashers.
