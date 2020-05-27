2714 Alexa Way

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home - Very well maintained single-story 3-Bedroom 2-Bath home features:
Upgraded carpeting with tile in high traffic areas
Fresh Paint Throughout
Upgraded Dual-Pane Windows and Brand New Venetian Window Blinds
Spacious Living Room & Formal Dining Room with vaulted ceilings
Informal Dining area connected to Kitchen and Living Room with Fireplace
Laundry Hook-ups conveniently located inside the home
Attached 2-Car Garage
Landscaped backyard with covered patio off Living Room
No Pets
No Smoking
Occupancy Standard - 2 people per bedroom
Requirements for all rental properties:
Combined gross household income must be 3x the asking rent.
Minimum 2 Years of good current and previous rental history.
No criminal background or past evictions.
Good credit history
You must drive by the property prior to calling to schedule an appointment. We require that everyone who schedules an appointment to check-in at our office at the time of the appointment prior to viewing any property. There are no exceptions and we do not accept early check-ins. If you cannot check-in at the office at the time of the appointment, you will be required to reschedule.
$30.00/applicant processing fee.
Payable by money order/cashier's check or exact cash
(RLNE5858009)