Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

332 Apartments for rent in Stanton, CA with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
Stanton
2 Units Available
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Stanton
2 Units Available
Cris Village Apartments
9040 Cris Ave, Stanton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,485
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cris Village Apartments in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Stanton
1 Unit Available
7895 West Cerritos Avenue
7895 Cerritos Avenue, Stanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1173 sqft
Two bed, two bath and a half town home located conveniently near 91 and 22 freeways. This two story town house has wood flooring throughout both floor, matching black appliances, and a cozy fireplace.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stanton
1 Unit Available
10900 Magnolia ave 38
10900 S Magnolia Avenue, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 38 Available 06/15/20 Beautiful,cozy place,gas included! - Property Id: 221294 Welcome home to Pinewood Park Apartments in Anaheim, CA. Here you will experience apartment living at its finest with an unmatched level of peace and serenity.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stanton
1 Unit Available
12619 LANSDALE CIRCLE #172
12619 Lansdale Circle, Stanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
883 sqft
GREAT UPPER 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY IN STANTON - LIGHT AND BRIGHT UPPER TWO BEDROOM CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY HAS TWO BATHS, WASHER AND DRYER, GAS STOVE, DISHWASHER, ASSIGNED CARPORT, TWO BALCONIES. COMMUNITY HAS 3 POOLS AND 3 SPAS.
Results within 1 mile of Stanton
Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
West Anaheim
3 Units Available
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard Apartments in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
1 Unit Available
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Meadowood Place Apartment Homes is the ideal place for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort.
Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
1 Unit Available
Newland Garden
8520 Gloria Ave #A15, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
Come home to Newland Garden Apartments in Garden Grove, CA., where we offer the finest amenities accompanied by a charming community atmosphere.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
9862 Harriet Ln.
9862 West Harriet Lane, Orange County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
1200 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT! REMODELED 4 BED SINGLE FAMILY HOME W/ LARGE LOT!! - Charming four bedroom, two bath single story home in Anaheim available NOW! The home is approximately 1,200 sq. ft. with a two-car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8571 Edgebrook Dr.
8571 Edgebrook Drive, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
936 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 story town home - GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 story town home features a large 2 car garage, private entry thru patio, plenty of overhead storage and laundry hook ups.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cypress
1 Unit Available
6654 Brewster Court
6654 Brewster Court, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2301 sqft
Remodeled Single Family Home in Cypress Village - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is spread out over 2300 Sq. Ft. of living space in the beautiful community of Cypress Village.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
2533 W. WINSTON ROAD
2533 Winston Road, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
860 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful, Renovated 2Beds/1 bath with Large Patio - Property Id: 80845 WELCOME TO OUR SLICE OF PARADISE. WE OFFER NEWLY REMODELED APARTMENTS ABOUT 840 sqft. SINGLE FLOOR LIVING SPACE.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8120 Larson Ave Unit 5
8120 Larson Avenue, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
Wonderful 2 Bedroom one Bathroom and a half Apartment! Great size kitchen and living room! Hard wood flooring throughout the whole apartment! Kitchen has beautiful tile! Amazing high ceilings! Lets not forget about the granite counter tops! Two car

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
9721 W Colchester Drive
9721 West Colchester Drive, Orange County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1289 sqft
Well appointed home in the heart of Anaheim features original hardwood floors throughout most of the house and many other tasteful updates.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
2863 W Orange Avenue
2863 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1139 sqft
This stunning remodeled resort style home has 3 BR, 2 full BA. You will be truly impressed as you enter into a breathtaking, spacious Living & dining area, with a fireplace and plenty of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Stanton
Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Del Monte in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mel Alma Apartments in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Village in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
24 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,141
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
15 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Washington
12 Units Available
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Santa Anita Park
55 Units Available
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,778
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Stanton, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Stanton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

