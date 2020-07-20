All apartments in Stanton
12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J
12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J

12680 Briarglen Loop · No Longer Available
Location

12680 Briarglen Loop, Stanton, CA 90680
Stanton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Charming condo in Stanton with large open living room and high ceilings. Downstairs encompasses a spacious bedroom with two big closets, large updated bathroom and kitchen with newer appliances and beautiful wood countertops. Upstairs you'll find an oversized loft/bedroom with two skylights that provide copious amounts of natural light, a closet for extra storage and another updated half bath. Updated washer and dryer within unit. Dedicated carport provides easy parking with cabinets for storage. Crosspointe Village has 3 Pools and Spas and plenty of Greens Belts. This Complex is Gated with 24-Hour Gate Attendants. Located next to new Shopping Center and future home of Rodeo 39, an exciting new 30,000 square foot public market and food hall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J have any available units?
12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanton, CA.
What amenities does 12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J have?
Some of 12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J currently offering any rent specials?
12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J pet-friendly?
Yes, 12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J is pet friendly.
Does 12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J offer parking?
Yes, 12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J offers parking.
Does 12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J have a pool?
Yes, 12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J has a pool.
Does 12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J have accessible units?
No, 12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J does not have accessible units.
Does 12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J has units with dishwashers.
Does 12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J has units with air conditioning.
