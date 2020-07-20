12680 Briarglen Loop, Unit J

Amenities

Charming condo in Stanton with large open living room and high ceilings. Downstairs encompasses a spacious bedroom with two big closets, large updated bathroom and kitchen with newer appliances and beautiful wood countertops. Upstairs you'll find an oversized loft/bedroom with two skylights that provide copious amounts of natural light, a closet for extra storage and another updated half bath. Updated washer and dryer within unit. Dedicated carport provides easy parking with cabinets for storage. Crosspointe Village has 3 Pools and Spas and plenty of Greens Belts. This Complex is Gated with 24-Hour Gate Attendants. Located next to new Shopping Center and future home of Rodeo 39, an exciting new 30,000 square foot public market and food hall.