Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12655 Glendale Circle

Location

12655 Glendale Circle, Stanton, CA 90680
Stanton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in beautiful Crosspointe Village. Large Patio in the front. Open floor plan. Laminate wood flooring in living room, Bedroom, tile flooring in kitchen, bathroom and dining room. Bedroom with mirror new closet doors. Bathroom has large oval tub and plenty of storage. Laundry closet inside. Included washer and dryer and refrigerator. 24 hour gated community features 3 pools and 3 spas and open grassy areas. Centrally located and close to 405, 22, and 605 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12655 Glendale Circle have any available units?
12655 Glendale Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanton, CA.
What amenities does 12655 Glendale Circle have?
Some of 12655 Glendale Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12655 Glendale Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12655 Glendale Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12655 Glendale Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12655 Glendale Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanton.
Does 12655 Glendale Circle offer parking?
No, 12655 Glendale Circle does not offer parking.
Does 12655 Glendale Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12655 Glendale Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12655 Glendale Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12655 Glendale Circle has a pool.
Does 12655 Glendale Circle have accessible units?
No, 12655 Glendale Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12655 Glendale Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12655 Glendale Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12655 Glendale Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12655 Glendale Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
