12655 Glendale Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pool refrigerator

Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in beautiful Crosspointe Village. Large Patio in the front. Open floor plan. Laminate wood flooring in living room, Bedroom, tile flooring in kitchen, bathroom and dining room. Bedroom with mirror new closet doors. Bathroom has large oval tub and plenty of storage. Laundry closet inside. Included washer and dryer and refrigerator. 24 hour gated community features 3 pools and 3 spas and open grassy areas. Centrally located and close to 405, 22, and 605 freeways.