10231 Lotus Ct

Available for move in July 1st. Recently constructed in 2014. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home with over 1,600 square feet of gorgeous living space. Lovely home is situated in a new neighborhood. The home has vaulted ceilings, custom paint, upscale flooring, fixtures, lighting, and appliances throughout. Kitchen and bathrooms have cottage white cabinetry with black granite tops. State of the art technology includes tankless water heater, pre-wired TV and cable outlets, air/heat stations and usb port sockets. Custom window coverings, inside laundry service, front yard landscaping, and secluded concrete back patio.. Large 2 car garage with direct access to the home plus room for two additional cars in the driveway. Great location for commuting to work or school. Right off of Beach Blvd on Starr Street, which is south of Ball Avenue and north of the 22 Freeway. Assigned schools are Pyle Elementary, Dale Junior High, and Magnolia High School.

No Pets Allowed



