All apartments in Stanton
Find more places like 10231 Lotus Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stanton, CA
/
10231 Lotus Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

10231 Lotus Ct

10231 Lotus Ct · (714) 642-5881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stanton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10231 Lotus Ct, Stanton, CA 90680
Stanton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $3000 · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4Bd/2.5 Ba Home (2014) on Lotus In Stanton $3000 - Property Id: 134035

Available for move in July 1st. Recently constructed in 2014. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home with over 1,600 square feet of gorgeous living space. Lovely home is situated in a new neighborhood. The home has vaulted ceilings, custom paint, upscale flooring, fixtures, lighting, and appliances throughout. Kitchen and bathrooms have cottage white cabinetry with black granite tops. State of the art technology includes tankless water heater, pre-wired TV and cable outlets, air/heat stations and usb port sockets. Custom window coverings, inside laundry service, front yard landscaping, and secluded concrete back patio.. Large 2 car garage with direct access to the home plus room for two additional cars in the driveway. Great location for commuting to work or school. Right off of Beach Blvd on Starr Street, which is south of Ball Avenue and north of the 22 Freeway. Assigned schools are Pyle Elementary, Dale Junior High, and Magnolia High School.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/10231-lotus-ct-stanton-ca/134035
Property Id 134035

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5958727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10231 Lotus Ct have any available units?
10231 Lotus Ct has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10231 Lotus Ct have?
Some of 10231 Lotus Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10231 Lotus Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10231 Lotus Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10231 Lotus Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10231 Lotus Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanton.
Does 10231 Lotus Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10231 Lotus Ct offers parking.
Does 10231 Lotus Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10231 Lotus Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10231 Lotus Ct have a pool?
No, 10231 Lotus Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10231 Lotus Ct have accessible units?
No, 10231 Lotus Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10231 Lotus Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10231 Lotus Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10231 Lotus Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10231 Lotus Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10231 Lotus Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave
Stanton, CA 92841
Cris Village Apartments
9040 Cris Ave
Stanton, CA 92804
Pacific Grove
9051 W Pacific Ave
Stanton, CA 92804

Similar Pages

Stanton 1 BedroomsStanton 2 Bedrooms
Stanton Apartments with BalconiesStanton Apartments with Parking
Stanton Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CACovina, CA
La Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity