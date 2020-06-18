All apartments in Spring Valley
Find more places like 3557 Kenora Drive #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Valley, CA
/
3557 Kenora Drive #5
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

3557 Kenora Drive #5

3557 Kenora Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring Valley
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

3557 Kenora Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
2 BEDROOM CONDO CLOSE TO THE 94 FREEWAY - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo enjoys a great location. Get anywhere in the county easily on the 94, 125 or 8 freeways just blocks away. Easy commuting to North Island or 32nd Street bases. Unit is freshly painted and ready for you. Comes with 1 assigned, covered parking space in gated lot plus guest parking, access to pool, gym and community laundry. Water and trash are included! Come take a look!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5582920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3557 Kenora Drive #5 have any available units?
3557 Kenora Drive #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 3557 Kenora Drive #5 have?
Some of 3557 Kenora Drive #5's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3557 Kenora Drive #5 currently offering any rent specials?
3557 Kenora Drive #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3557 Kenora Drive #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3557 Kenora Drive #5 is pet friendly.
Does 3557 Kenora Drive #5 offer parking?
Yes, 3557 Kenora Drive #5 offers parking.
Does 3557 Kenora Drive #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3557 Kenora Drive #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3557 Kenora Drive #5 have a pool?
Yes, 3557 Kenora Drive #5 has a pool.
Does 3557 Kenora Drive #5 have accessible units?
No, 3557 Kenora Drive #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3557 Kenora Drive #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3557 Kenora Drive #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3557 Kenora Drive #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3557 Kenora Drive #5 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd
Spring Valley, CA 91978
Skyline
8513 Paradise Valley Rd
Spring Valley, CA 91977

Similar Pages

Spring Valley 1 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 Bedrooms
Spring Valley Accessible ApartmentsSpring Valley Apartments with Balcony
Spring Valley Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College