1 bedroom apartments
178 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, CA
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
La Presa
7 Units Available
Skyline
8513 Paradise Valley Rd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
627 sqft
Skyline Apartments features one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Spring Valley, CA.
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
Spring Valley
5 Units Available
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
775 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Results within 1 mile of Spring Valley
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lemon Grove
3 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
702 sqft
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
776 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Rancho San Diego
1 Unit Available
11586 Fury Ln #132
11586 Fury Lane, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
707 sqft
1 Bedroom plus Loft in the Mirasol Complex Rancho San Diego - Large 1 bedroom + loft with vaulted ceilings. This unit is located in the Mirasol Complex. One of the best private location in the complex. Light & Bright.
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4562 Garfield St.
4562 Garfield Street, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
675 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT!*** Quiet. Peaceful. Large lot, 3 on 1 property located well back from the street. Did we say quiet? No, really quiet. Downstairs apartment is ready for a new tenant.
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
3635 Grove St. Unit 165
3635 Grove Street, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
767 sqft
Coming Soon! Great opportunity to rent this fabulous apartment in Lemon Grove! - This 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment enjoys peace and quiet while being just steps away from all the conveniences of Lemon Grove.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Valley
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
La Mesa
26 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,771
656 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lake Murray
9 Units Available
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
670 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
La Mesa
12 Units Available
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
647 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Lemon Grove
8 Units Available
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
616 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
649 sqft
Nestled in a mature residential community just minutes from I-8 & accessible via the San Diego Metro Transit System, The Palms of La Mesa offers you the perfect mixture of convenience & location.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Rancho San Diego
26 Units Available
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
670 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
Modern apartments have electronic thermostats and high-speed internet. Complex has a resort-style pool and spa. Located near Mission Trails Regional Park. Several public transit options nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
8 Units Available
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
750 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site pool and fitness center. Right beside I-8. Near Mission Trails Golf Course. Minutes from San Diego State University.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lake Murray
17 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
749 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
631 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Bostonia
11 Units Available
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,407
634 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
La Mesa
16 Units Available
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
790 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Anza Manor
322 S Anza St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
Located just minutes from convenient shopping and award-winning schools. Units feature bathtubs, fully equipped kitchens, and wood-style flooring. Community is landscaped and has a picnic area with a BBQ grill.
Last updated May 26 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
645 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5700 Baltimore Dr #139
5700 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
667 sqft
5700 Baltimore Dr #139 Available 06/17/20 1 Bed - 1 Bath Single Story Condo at Lake Park Condos; 2nd floor unit - Single story condo; 2nd floor unit at Lake Park Condominiums with lots of amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
College East
1 Unit Available
4860 Rolando Boulevard Unit 66
4860 Rolando Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
571 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom condo near SDSU in gated community! - Condo features stainless steel appliances, a/c, balcony, off street parking, on site laundry, pool/jacuzzi,, near schools, shopping and freeways. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5842548)
