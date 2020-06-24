All apartments in Spring Valley
2711 Ridgeside Place

2711 Ridgeside Place · No Longer Available
Location

2711 Ridgeside Place, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spring Valley, 2711 Ridgeside Pl, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage with Opener. - Welcome home to this beautiful single level home conveniently located near schools, shopping and access to the 94 fwy. Trash is all included. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has vaulted ceilings, wood floors and a fireplace. Dining room has wood floors and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors, recessed lighting and quartz counters. Bedroom #1 has wood floors and direct access to the hall bathroom. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom #2 has wood floors. Master bedroom has wood floors, walk in closet, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo. Fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends with its large covered patio and faux grass or you can enjoy the community facilities featuring 2 community pools, kids pool, Tennis courts and 2 community parks.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE4703811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Ridgeside Place have any available units?
2711 Ridgeside Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 2711 Ridgeside Place have?
Some of 2711 Ridgeside Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 Ridgeside Place currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Ridgeside Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Ridgeside Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2711 Ridgeside Place is pet friendly.
Does 2711 Ridgeside Place offer parking?
Yes, 2711 Ridgeside Place offers parking.
Does 2711 Ridgeside Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 Ridgeside Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Ridgeside Place have a pool?
Yes, 2711 Ridgeside Place has a pool.
Does 2711 Ridgeside Place have accessible units?
No, 2711 Ridgeside Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 Ridgeside Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2711 Ridgeside Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2711 Ridgeside Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2711 Ridgeside Place has units with air conditioning.
