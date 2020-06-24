2711 Ridgeside Place

Amenities

Spring Valley, 2711 Ridgeside Pl, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage with Opener. - Welcome home to this beautiful single level home conveniently located near schools, shopping and access to the 94 fwy. Trash is all included. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has vaulted ceilings, wood floors and a fireplace. Dining room has wood floors and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors, recessed lighting and quartz counters. Bedroom #1 has wood floors and direct access to the hall bathroom. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom #2 has wood floors. Master bedroom has wood floors, walk in closet, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo. Fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends with its large covered patio and faux grass or you can enjoy the community facilities featuring 2 community pools, kids pool, Tennis courts and 2 community parks.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



