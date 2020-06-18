All apartments in Spring Valley
10050 Summitside Ln
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

10050 Summitside Ln

10050 Summitside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10050 Summitside Lane, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Available Now! * Sweetwater Village! 3br 2 ba Single Home with Loft - 3br 2 ba Single Home with Loft * Sweetwater Village!
Great Family Neighborhood close to Community Pools (2), Tennis Courts Hanson Park, Soccer field & Basketball court & close to one of California's Distinguished School, also not to far to Del Pasque County Park, Shopping, Restaurants. Not far to Freeway 94 that connects you to all of San Diego County. 15 min. to Downtown San Diego, 5 min to Rancho San Diego.

Amenities:
* SOLAR (last year the elec.bill was $200.00)
* Refrigerator
* Microwave
* Dishwasher
* Spa
* Small fenced yard
* 2 Car Garage
* Washer & Dryer hook ups
* Pets maybe, what do you have?

Rental Requirements:
Renters insurance is required.
Positive Rental References from landlords.
No evictions ~ No exceptions

Please drive by 10050 Summitside Ln, 1st then give us a call to see the inside.
Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546
Please call so we can go over some things 619-562-9336
Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3492123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10050 Summitside Ln have any available units?
10050 Summitside Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 10050 Summitside Ln have?
Some of 10050 Summitside Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10050 Summitside Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10050 Summitside Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10050 Summitside Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10050 Summitside Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10050 Summitside Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10050 Summitside Ln offers parking.
Does 10050 Summitside Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10050 Summitside Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10050 Summitside Ln have a pool?
Yes, 10050 Summitside Ln has a pool.
Does 10050 Summitside Ln have accessible units?
No, 10050 Summitside Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10050 Summitside Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10050 Summitside Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 10050 Summitside Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 10050 Summitside Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

