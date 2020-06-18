Amenities

Available Now! * Sweetwater Village! 3br 2 ba Single Home with Loft - 3br 2 ba Single Home with Loft * Sweetwater Village!

Great Family Neighborhood close to Community Pools (2), Tennis Courts Hanson Park, Soccer field & Basketball court & close to one of California's Distinguished School, also not to far to Del Pasque County Park, Shopping, Restaurants. Not far to Freeway 94 that connects you to all of San Diego County. 15 min. to Downtown San Diego, 5 min to Rancho San Diego.



Amenities:

* SOLAR (last year the elec.bill was $200.00)

* Refrigerator

* Microwave

* Dishwasher

* Spa

* Small fenced yard

* 2 Car Garage

* Washer & Dryer hook ups

* Pets maybe, what do you have?



Rental Requirements:

Renters insurance is required.

Positive Rental References from landlords.

No evictions ~ No exceptions



Please drive by 10050 Summitside Ln, 1st then give us a call to see the inside.

Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546

Please call so we can go over some things 619-562-9336

Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3492123)