14417 Allegan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Whittier!! This well maintained home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, family room with beautiful wood burning fireplace, just refinished natural wood floors, recessed lighting in all rooms, with ceiling fans, large enclosed tiled patio with French doors that lead to a large backyard with citrus trees, avocado tree, long concrete drive way with wrap around garage with direct access, there is also a large storage room, central air & heating. located in nice location. Centrally located.