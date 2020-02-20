All apartments in South Whittier
14417 Allegan Street
Last updated February 20 2020 at 10:51 PM

14417 Allegan Street

14417 Allegan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14417 Allegan Street, South Whittier, CA 90604
South Whittier

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Whittier!! This well maintained home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, family room with beautiful wood burning fireplace, just refinished natural wood floors, recessed lighting in all rooms, with ceiling fans, large enclosed tiled patio with French doors that lead to a large backyard with citrus trees, avocado tree, long concrete drive way with wrap around garage with direct access, there is also a large storage room, central air & heating. located in nice location. Centrally located.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14417 Allegan Street have any available units?
14417 Allegan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 14417 Allegan Street have?
Some of 14417 Allegan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14417 Allegan Street currently offering any rent specials?
14417 Allegan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14417 Allegan Street pet-friendly?
No, 14417 Allegan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Whittier.
Does 14417 Allegan Street offer parking?
Yes, 14417 Allegan Street offers parking.
Does 14417 Allegan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14417 Allegan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14417 Allegan Street have a pool?
No, 14417 Allegan Street does not have a pool.
Does 14417 Allegan Street have accessible units?
No, 14417 Allegan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14417 Allegan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14417 Allegan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14417 Allegan Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14417 Allegan Street has units with air conditioning.

