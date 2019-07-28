10475 Parise Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Wonderful home for lease located in a great Whittier area. House backs-up to Cal High Football stadium. Features a double door entry with new paint throughout and laminated wood flooring. Formal living room and formal dining room. Huge kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, wood laminate flooring, gas cooktop, double oven, built-in dishwasher and microwave. Family room includes a fireplace, sliding patio door leads you out to the patio and pretty backyard with mature landscaping. Down the hall you will find 2 huge size bedrooms and the laundry area. The master is huge with a sitting area, 2 closets, sliding patio door leads you outside, huge master bath with dual sinks and a shower over the tub. Absolutely NO PETS will be allowed. NON-SMOKERS ONLY