Last updated July 28 2019 at 2:50 AM

10475 Parise Drive

10475 Parise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10475 Parise Drive, South Whittier, CA 90604
South Whittier

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful home for lease located in a great Whittier area. House backs-up to Cal High Football stadium. Features a double door entry with new paint throughout and laminated wood flooring. Formal living room and formal dining room. Huge kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, wood laminate flooring, gas cooktop, double oven, built-in dishwasher and microwave. Family room includes a fireplace, sliding patio door leads you out to the patio and pretty backyard with mature landscaping. Down the hall you will find 2 huge size bedrooms and the laundry area. The master is huge with a sitting area, 2 closets, sliding patio door leads you outside, huge master bath with dual sinks and a shower over the tub. Absolutely NO PETS will be allowed. NON-SMOKERS ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

