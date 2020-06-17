2210 Gellert Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage

Gorgeous and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in newer condo complex built in 2006. Conveniently located off of Westborough exit off hwy 280 on the Westside. Open kitchen, hardwood floors, master bedroom suite with walk in closet and large tub. Perfect floor plan with the kitchen and living room in the center and the two bedrooms on opposite sides for more privacy and separation. Private balcony overlooking Gellert and walking distance to shopping, transportation, and restaurants. Complex includes a full gym and large party/meeting room. All utilities and washer/dryer are included along with two dedicated parking spaces in secured garage. For more photos, check out this link: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmLF7Wz6. Call or text me today to set up your private showing....650 619-9255 Thanks! Jonathan



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2210-gellert-blvd-south-san-francisco-ca-94080-usa-unit-5202/a9805727-8047-4f9d-a4eb-ad1643e65514



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5607931)