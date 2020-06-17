All apartments in South San Francisco
Location

2210 Gellert Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA 94080
Westborough

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5202 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Gorgeous and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in newer condo complex built in 2006. Conveniently located off of Westborough exit off hwy 280 on the Westside. Open kitchen, hardwood floors, master bedroom suite with walk in closet and large tub. Perfect floor plan with the kitchen and living room in the center and the two bedrooms on opposite sides for more privacy and separation. Private balcony overlooking Gellert and walking distance to shopping, transportation, and restaurants. Complex includes a full gym and large party/meeting room. All utilities and washer/dryer are included along with two dedicated parking spaces in secured garage. For more photos, check out this link: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmLF7Wz6. Call or text me today to set up your private showing....650 619-9255 Thanks! Jonathan

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2210-gellert-blvd-south-san-francisco-ca-94080-usa-unit-5202/a9805727-8047-4f9d-a4eb-ad1643e65514

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5607931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Gellert Boulevard have any available units?
2210 Gellert Boulevard has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2210 Gellert Boulevard have?
Some of 2210 Gellert Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Gellert Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Gellert Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Gellert Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Gellert Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South San Francisco.
Does 2210 Gellert Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Gellert Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2210 Gellert Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 Gellert Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Gellert Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2210 Gellert Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Gellert Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2210 Gellert Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Gellert Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Gellert Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Gellert Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 Gellert Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
