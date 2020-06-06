All apartments in South San Francisco
South San Francisco, CA
2206 Wexford Avenue
2206 Wexford Avenue

2206 Wexford Avenue · (650) 830-1415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2206 Wexford Avenue, South San Francisco, CA 94080
Westborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2206 Wexford Avenue · Avail. now

$4,450

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1670 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just Updated! 4 BED & 2.5 BATH Single Family Home - If you would like to schedule an appointment to see this property you may contact our property manager, John Rice, by calling direct (650) 830-1415 or you can also email us by responding to this ad. OUR HOURS OF OPERATION ARE 9:00am to 5:00pm Mon-Fri.

HOW TO APPLY FOR THIS LISTING:
Please visit www.allpropertyca.com, click on this listing and select (Vacancies) followed by (Apply Now). Please fill in as much information as possible, even the optional sections if applicable as this will strengthen your application during the review process. The application processing times may vary based on when applications are received and the number of applications already in processing. Thank you for your interest!

-Available: 6/1/20
-1 Year Lease to start
-$4450/month rent
-$4450 security deposit
-No Smoking
-No Pets
-Renters insurance required

This expansive 4-bedroom/2.5-bathroom home was just renovated with new flooring and paint throughout. It is located in South San Francisco with quick access to HWY-1 and the I-280 corridor for Silicon Valley commuters. Approximately 20 minutes from Downtown SF, 10 minutes to SFO. Near schools, parks and public transportation. Westborough Square is within walking distance and features a variety of local shops and restaurants. Just a quick drive to Pacifica for Beach activities as well as several walking/hiking/biking trails with gorgeous coastal views.

There are three levels to this house. The entry level is on the second level which features a half bath in the hallway as well as the master suite with full bathroom. The top floor has the other three bedrooms and second full bathroom. There is ample closet space on all levels. The kitchen features tile floors, full-sized appliances, recessed lighting, plenty of cabinet space with a built-in wine rack, granite counters, decorative wood backsplash, access to the deck and back yard through the sliding glass door. Hardwood floors and ceiling fan in the dining room, new vinyl plank flooring in the living room and new carpet throughout the rest of the house. The 2-car garage comes with storage shelves for tenant use as well as washer and dryer hookup's. Tenant responsible for bringing their own washer and dryer. The home has central forced heat and is also set up for ADT Security, which not currently activated. Tenant responsible for all utilities and additional services.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5581438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 Wexford Avenue have any available units?
2206 Wexford Avenue has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2206 Wexford Avenue have?
Some of 2206 Wexford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 Wexford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2206 Wexford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 Wexford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2206 Wexford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South San Francisco.
Does 2206 Wexford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2206 Wexford Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2206 Wexford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2206 Wexford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 Wexford Avenue have a pool?
No, 2206 Wexford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2206 Wexford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2206 Wexford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 Wexford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2206 Wexford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2206 Wexford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2206 Wexford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
