2206 Wexford Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Just Updated! 4 BED & 2.5 BATH Single Family Home - If you would like to schedule an appointment to see this property you may contact our property manager, John Rice, by calling direct (650) 830-1415 or you can also email us by responding to this ad. OUR HOURS OF OPERATION ARE 9:00am to 5:00pm Mon-Fri.



HOW TO APPLY FOR THIS LISTING:

Please visit www.allpropertyca.com, click on this listing and select (Vacancies) followed by (Apply Now). Please fill in as much information as possible, even the optional sections if applicable as this will strengthen your application during the review process. The application processing times may vary based on when applications are received and the number of applications already in processing. Thank you for your interest!



-Available: 6/1/20

-1 Year Lease to start

-$4450/month rent

-$4450 security deposit

-No Smoking

-No Pets

-Renters insurance required



This expansive 4-bedroom/2.5-bathroom home was just renovated with new flooring and paint throughout. It is located in South San Francisco with quick access to HWY-1 and the I-280 corridor for Silicon Valley commuters. Approximately 20 minutes from Downtown SF, 10 minutes to SFO. Near schools, parks and public transportation. Westborough Square is within walking distance and features a variety of local shops and restaurants. Just a quick drive to Pacifica for Beach activities as well as several walking/hiking/biking trails with gorgeous coastal views.



There are three levels to this house. The entry level is on the second level which features a half bath in the hallway as well as the master suite with full bathroom. The top floor has the other three bedrooms and second full bathroom. There is ample closet space on all levels. The kitchen features tile floors, full-sized appliances, recessed lighting, plenty of cabinet space with a built-in wine rack, granite counters, decorative wood backsplash, access to the deck and back yard through the sliding glass door. Hardwood floors and ceiling fan in the dining room, new vinyl plank flooring in the living room and new carpet throughout the rest of the house. The 2-car garage comes with storage shelves for tenant use as well as washer and dryer hookup's. Tenant responsible for bringing their own washer and dryer. The home has central forced heat and is also set up for ADT Security, which not currently activated. Tenant responsible for all utilities and additional services.



No Pets Allowed



