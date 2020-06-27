All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

846 Lyndon St.

846 Lyndon Street · No Longer Available
Location

846 Lyndon Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming home in the heart of South Pasadena - Situated on a tree lined cul-de-sac in the heart of South Pasadena, this charming two-bedroom, two-bathroom house is the perfect place to come home to. Perfectly located within walking distance to the Historic Mission District, Metro Station and all the shopping on Fair Oaks. The beautifully landscaped front yard features large trees and bushes providing plenty of shade and privacy. Walking down the front path you enter the picturesque front patio area with privacy gate and serene water features. As you enter the house you are welcomed into the front living room with a marble fireplace perfect for quiet evenings at home and hardwood floors throughout the home. The living room flows seamlessly into the dining room and remodeled kitchen with a Viking gas range, a Sub-Zero Refrigerator and a laundry area. Off of the dining room is the spacious back patio deck with plenty of space for outdoor entertaining that looks onto the beautifully landscaped backyard. The west side of the house features the dual master bedrooms and bathrooms. The front bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet and attached bathroom with soaking tub. The back bedroom is large enough to accommodate a large bed and an area for reading that opens up to the backyard patio via French doors

(RLNE5069364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 Lyndon St. have any available units?
846 Lyndon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 846 Lyndon St. have?
Some of 846 Lyndon St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 Lyndon St. currently offering any rent specials?
846 Lyndon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 Lyndon St. pet-friendly?
No, 846 Lyndon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 846 Lyndon St. offer parking?
No, 846 Lyndon St. does not offer parking.
Does 846 Lyndon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 846 Lyndon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 Lyndon St. have a pool?
No, 846 Lyndon St. does not have a pool.
Does 846 Lyndon St. have accessible units?
No, 846 Lyndon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 846 Lyndon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 846 Lyndon St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 846 Lyndon St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 846 Lyndon St. does not have units with air conditioning.
