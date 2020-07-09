All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 511 El Centro Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Pasadena, CA
/
511 El Centro Street
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:27 PM

511 El Centro Street

511 El Centro Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

511 El Centro Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0280c4202a ----
This Picturesque apartment is located in a prime South Pasadena location. The apartment is located in a charming four unit building.

The apartment has just received many beautiful updates and is in amazing condition. The living area and bedroom has new hardwood flooring and refinished original hardwood flooring.

The entire apartment has been freshly painted and has new appliances, blinds, fixtures and much much more.

The apartment has a great layout and has ample amounts of storage and closet space.

The apartment is located within a close proximity of great restaurants, parks and countless great retail options.

Pleas schedule a time with Real Property Management to view the property. This is a fantastic place to live and won\'t be on the market for long.

Move in costs:
$1625 - Rent
$1625 - Security Deposit
$175 - Resident Service Fee
$35 - Application Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 El Centro Street have any available units?
511 El Centro Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
Is 511 El Centro Street currently offering any rent specials?
511 El Centro Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 El Centro Street pet-friendly?
No, 511 El Centro Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 511 El Centro Street offer parking?
No, 511 El Centro Street does not offer parking.
Does 511 El Centro Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 El Centro Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 El Centro Street have a pool?
No, 511 El Centro Street does not have a pool.
Does 511 El Centro Street have accessible units?
No, 511 El Centro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 511 El Centro Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 El Centro Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 El Centro Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 El Centro Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr
South Pasadena, CA 91030
Prospect Apartments
635 Prospect Avenue
South Pasadena, CA 91030

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena Apartments with Parking
South Pasadena Apartments with PoolSouth Pasadena Dog Friendly Apartments
South Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CA
San Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles