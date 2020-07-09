511 El Centro Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0280c4202a ----

This Picturesque apartment is located in a prime South Pasadena location. The apartment is located in a charming four unit building.



The apartment has just received many beautiful updates and is in amazing condition. The living area and bedroom has new hardwood flooring and refinished original hardwood flooring.



The entire apartment has been freshly painted and has new appliances, blinds, fixtures and much much more.



The apartment has a great layout and has ample amounts of storage and closet space.



The apartment is located within a close proximity of great restaurants, parks and countless great retail options.



Pleas schedule a time with Real Property Management to view the property. This is a fantastic place to live and won\'t be on the market for long.



Move in costs:

$1625 - Rent

$1625 - Security Deposit

$175 - Resident Service Fee

$35 - Application Fee