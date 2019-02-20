All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 299 Grace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Pasadena, CA
/
299 Grace Drive
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

299 Grace Drive

299 Grace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

299 Grace Drive, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful updated rear unit of a duplex located on a highly desirable cul-de-sac street in the renowned South Pasadena school district. Updated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and modern cabinets. Gas fireplace located in living room which also offers a relaxing wisteria covered porch shading the sliding glass doors. Laminate flooring downstairs, beautiful carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint and recessed lights and just some of its recent upgrades. Hallway bathroomwas recently updated with new vanity, beautiful tiled shower and fixtures and looks very sleek and modern.Generous master bedroom is complete with its own full bath and offers good closet space.Charming and relaxing backyard offers a charming tea-house and BBQ.Separate laundry room with stackable washer and dryer located at the rear of the complex.Two car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 299 Grace Drive have any available units?
299 Grace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 299 Grace Drive have?
Some of 299 Grace Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 299 Grace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
299 Grace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 299 Grace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 299 Grace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 299 Grace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 299 Grace Drive offers parking.
Does 299 Grace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 299 Grace Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 299 Grace Drive have a pool?
No, 299 Grace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 299 Grace Drive have accessible units?
No, 299 Grace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 299 Grace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 299 Grace Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 299 Grace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 299 Grace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr
South Pasadena, CA 91030
Prospect Apartments
635 Prospect Avenue
South Pasadena, CA 91030

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena Apartments with Parking
South Pasadena Apartments with PoolSouth Pasadena Dog Friendly Apartments
South Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CA
San Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles