299 Grace Drive

Beautiful updated rear unit of a duplex located on a highly desirable cul-de-sac street in the renowned South Pasadena school district. Updated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and modern cabinets. Gas fireplace located in living room which also offers a relaxing wisteria covered porch shading the sliding glass doors. Laminate flooring downstairs, beautiful carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint and recessed lights and just some of its recent upgrades. Hallway bathroomwas recently updated with new vanity, beautiful tiled shower and fixtures and looks very sleek and modern.Generous master bedroom is complete with its own full bath and offers good closet space.Charming and relaxing backyard offers a charming tea-house and BBQ.Separate laundry room with stackable washer and dryer located at the rear of the complex.Two car attached garage.