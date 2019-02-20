2056 Milan Avenue

Amenities

Rustic hideaway back studio provides a tranquil retreat in highly desirable South Pasadena. Newly remodeled studio combines old charms and modern life style. It features wood beamed high ceiling and newer wood flooring. Large windows overlook parklike garden. Newly updated kitchen offers newer cabinet with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Stackable washer and dryer is conveniently located in the kitchen. Fully upgraded bathroom offers newer shower stall, newer vanity and newer fixtures. Convenient location has easy access to Downtown LA and Downtown Pasadena. Close to Park and shopping. All utilities included in the rent and move in ready.