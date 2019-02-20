All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:34 AM

2056 Milan Avenue

2056 Milan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2056 Milan Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rustic hideaway back studio provides a tranquil retreat in highly desirable South Pasadena. Newly remodeled studio combines old charms and modern life style. It features wood beamed high ceiling and newer wood flooring. Large windows overlook parklike garden. Newly updated kitchen offers newer cabinet with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Stackable washer and dryer is conveniently located in the kitchen. Fully upgraded bathroom offers newer shower stall, newer vanity and newer fixtures. Convenient location has easy access to Downtown LA and Downtown Pasadena. Close to Park and shopping. All utilities included in the rent and move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2056 Milan Avenue have any available units?
2056 Milan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 2056 Milan Avenue have?
Some of 2056 Milan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2056 Milan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2056 Milan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2056 Milan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2056 Milan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 2056 Milan Avenue offer parking?
No, 2056 Milan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2056 Milan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2056 Milan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2056 Milan Avenue have a pool?
No, 2056 Milan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2056 Milan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2056 Milan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2056 Milan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2056 Milan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2056 Milan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2056 Milan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
