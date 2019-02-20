All apartments in South Pasadena
South Pasadena, CA
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:03 AM

2051 Fair Oaks Avenue

2051 Fair Oaks Avenue · (626) 536-1686
Location

2051 Fair Oaks Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful and tranquil rear unit surrounded by fruit trees and a sprawling lawn. One bedroom and 1 bathroom guest house fully furnished with all the comforts of a cozy home. Very private with updated kitchen and bathroom. Spacious front porch for al fresco dining and relaxing. Central A/C and laminate floors throughout. There is an additional monthly fee of $300 for all utilities, wifi, weekly maid service, use of laundry facilities in main house, and exterior maintenance. One parking spacein detached garage and street parking is also included. Conveniently located on quiet in South Pasadena near Downtown LA, 110 and 10 freeways, Metro Gold Line, supermarkets, restaurants, shopping, and parks. Listed by Janice Meng, Dilbeck Real Estate. Please email info@themenggroup.com for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2051 Fair Oaks Avenue have any available units?
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2051 Fair Oaks Avenue have?
Some of 2051 Fair Oaks Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2051 Fair Oaks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2051 Fair Oaks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2051 Fair Oaks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 2051 Fair Oaks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2051 Fair Oaks Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2051 Fair Oaks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2051 Fair Oaks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2051 Fair Oaks Avenue have a pool?
No, 2051 Fair Oaks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2051 Fair Oaks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2051 Fair Oaks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2051 Fair Oaks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2051 Fair Oaks Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2051 Fair Oaks Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2051 Fair Oaks Avenue has units with air conditioning.
