2051 Fair Oaks Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautiful and tranquil rear unit surrounded by fruit trees and a sprawling lawn. One bedroom and 1 bathroom guest house fully furnished with all the comforts of a cozy home. Very private with updated kitchen and bathroom. Spacious front porch for al fresco dining and relaxing. Central A/C and laminate floors throughout. There is an additional monthly fee of $300 for all utilities, wifi, weekly maid service, use of laundry facilities in main house, and exterior maintenance. One parking spacein detached garage and street parking is also included. Conveniently located on quiet in South Pasadena near Downtown LA, 110 and 10 freeways, Metro Gold Line, supermarkets, restaurants, shopping, and parks. Listed by Janice Meng, Dilbeck Real Estate. Please email info@themenggroup.com for more information.