1936 Huntington Dr - B

Amenities
Huntington Medical Building is a highly visible, easily identifiable building conveniently located at a highly signalized corner location. It has undergone extensive construction to provide the best medical space available for your business in the desirable South Pasadena area. This suite is available at a discounted rate of $2.85/sq ft. ($3064).
Building amenities include:
1) Video surveillance cameras
2) Elevator access
3) Beautiful common area with travertine and tile
4) Easy access to parking for patients and prospective clients
5) Handicap friendly!
Suite amenities include:
1) Guest lobby + 3 examination rooms
2) New carpet in front lobby and tiles for all examination rooms
3) Granite counter-tops throughout the entire suite
4) Large windows (with rolldown blackout shades) for beautiful view
5) Located conveniently next to the elevator and stairway
Current on-site offices:
1) Retina Eye Specialists
2) Retina Eye Research
3) Weber Chen MD - Oncology and Hematology
4) Mi Sueño Speech Therapy
Pictures do not do this space justice. If you are interested in a space for a medical/health practice, please call Lawrence (626) 257-1748 for a walk-through! For more information, please visit us at: https://rcmsocal.managebuilding.com