1936 Huntington Dr - B

Huntington Medical Building is a highly visible, easily identifiable building conveniently located at a highly signalized corner location. It has undergone extensive construction to provide the best medical space available for your business in the desirable South Pasadena area. This suite is available at a discounted rate of $2.85/sq ft. ($3064).



Building amenities include:



1) Video surveillance cameras

2) Elevator access

3) Beautiful common area with travertine and tile

4) Easy access to parking for patients and prospective clients

5) Handicap friendly!



Suite amenities include:



1) Guest lobby + 3 examination rooms

2) New carpet in front lobby and tiles for all examination rooms

3) Granite counter-tops throughout the entire suite

4) Large windows (with rolldown blackout shades) for beautiful view

5) Located conveniently next to the elevator and stairway



Current on-site offices:

1) Retina Eye Specialists

2) Retina Eye Research

3) Weber Chen MD - Oncology and Hematology

4) Mi Sueño Speech Therapy



Pictures do not do this space justice. If you are interested in a space for a medical/health practice, please call Lawrence (626) 257-1748 for a walk-through! For more information, please visit us at: https://rcmsocal.managebuilding.com