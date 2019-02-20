All apartments in South Pasadena
1936 Huntington Dr - B

1936 Huntington Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1936 Huntington Dr, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

granite counters
parking
air conditioning
elevator
accessible
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
lobby
Huntington Medical Building is a highly visible, easily identifiable building conveniently located at a highly signalized corner location. It has undergone extensive construction to provide the best medical space available for your business in the desirable South Pasadena area. This suite is available at a discounted rate of $2.85/sq ft. ($3064).

Building amenities include:

1) Video surveillance cameras
2) Elevator access
3) Beautiful common area with travertine and tile
4) Easy access to parking for patients and prospective clients
5) Handicap friendly!

Suite amenities include:

1) Guest lobby + 3 examination rooms
2) New carpet in front lobby and tiles for all examination rooms
3) Granite counter-tops throughout the entire suite
4) Large windows (with rolldown blackout shades) for beautiful view
5) Located conveniently next to the elevator and stairway

Current on-site offices:
1) Retina Eye Specialists
2) Retina Eye Research
3) Weber Chen MD - Oncology and Hematology
4) Mi Sueño Speech Therapy

Pictures do not do this space justice. If you are interested in a space for a medical/health practice, please call Lawrence (626) 257-1748 for a walk-through! For more information, please visit us at: https://rcmsocal.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 Huntington Dr - B have any available units?
1936 Huntington Dr - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1936 Huntington Dr - B have?
Some of 1936 Huntington Dr - B's amenities include granite counters, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 Huntington Dr - B currently offering any rent specials?
1936 Huntington Dr - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 Huntington Dr - B pet-friendly?
No, 1936 Huntington Dr - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1936 Huntington Dr - B offer parking?
Yes, 1936 Huntington Dr - B does offer parking.
Does 1936 Huntington Dr - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 Huntington Dr - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 Huntington Dr - B have a pool?
No, 1936 Huntington Dr - B does not have a pool.
Does 1936 Huntington Dr - B have accessible units?
Yes, 1936 Huntington Dr - B has accessible units.
Does 1936 Huntington Dr - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 Huntington Dr - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1936 Huntington Dr - B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1936 Huntington Dr - B has units with air conditioning.
